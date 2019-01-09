NFL announces nominees for 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best at the high school level.

The Oakland Raiders have named Gus McNair from Canyon Springs High School as their nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

McNair was recognized by the Raiders for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history – for his character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

"We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment and character of Coach Shula," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "High school football coaches not only serve as leaders, but as role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players on and off-the-field."

All Don Shula Award nominees are invited to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Play Football Celebrity Flag game; a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community; and attend the Pro Bowl. Each coach will also have an opportunity to invite a senior on their roster to participate in the Skills Showdown to represent their high school football community.