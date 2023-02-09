NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: 'There's nobody else like Maxx Crosby in the whole league'

Feb 09, 2023 at 03:22 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Now four seasons into his NFL career, Maxx Crosby has garnered the attention of many around the league, especially after a 2022 season where he recorded 12.5 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

He's been given more praise from one NFL Network analyst who has had an eye on Crosby since his rookie year.

"I feel like there's nobody else like Maxx Crosby in the whole league," Brian Baldinger told Raider Nation Radio. "The way that he defeats blocks in the run game, in pass rush."

Baldinger is credited with creating the defensive end's "The Condor" nickname, basing it off Crosby's large wingspan that the NFL Network analyst noticed when breaking down tape each week. As Baldinger has continued watching the Raiders and Crosby through this recent season, he noticed one position the Silver and Black may attempt to find in free agency to increase the defensive line's impact.

"I think [Crosby] needs an inside presence, an inside push. I don't see that guy on the roster," he said. "The Eagles have [defensive tackle] Javon Hargrave. They went to free agency, they got him. He's a huge difference maker. I feel like Maxx needs somebody to push. … They need guys that make an impact."

Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown also lauded Crosby's on-field efforts and noted that the spirit and toughness the defensive end brings to each game will only continue to be contagious among his teammates.

"The energy that he puts out – I usually say something to him after every game, win, lose. I'll say something to him on Twitter, DM him and say, 'Good job.' Not anything in depth, but encouraging him to keep doing what he's doing. … He is a top-notch effort player and that's all you ask for."

To listen to the full interviews with Baldinger, Brown and more, click here.

Top Shots: The best photos of DE Maxx Crosby's 2022 Pro Bowl season

View the best photos of defensive end Maxx Crosby's 2022 season in the Silver and Black.

