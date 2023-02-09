NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: 'There's nobody else like Maxx Crosby in the whole league'

Now four seasons into his NFL career, Maxx Crosby has garnered the attention of many around the league, especially after a 2022 season where he recorded 12.5 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

He's been given more praise from one NFL Network analyst who has had an eye on Crosby since his rookie year.

"I feel like there's nobody else like Maxx Crosby in the whole league," Brian Baldinger told Raider Nation Radio. "The way that he defeats blocks in the run game, in pass rush."

Baldinger is credited with creating the defensive end's "The Condor" nickname, basing it off Crosby's large wingspan that the NFL Network analyst noticed when breaking down tape each week. As Baldinger has continued watching the Raiders and Crosby through this recent season, he noticed one position the Silver and Black may attempt to find in free agency to increase the defensive line's impact.