NFL Media's Gil Brandt Calls Oakland Raiders Safety Charles Woodson Hall Of Fame Lock

Whenever Charles Woodson decides to call it a career, you can immediately start the clock counting down the five years until he will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nearly two decades after being selected by the Oakland Raiders in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson remains near the top of his game, and the accolades he has accumulated in his 17 years in the league speak for themselves: Eight Pro Bowls, Seven All-Pro Honors, the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and he is the only player in NFL history to have at least 50 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career – and that's just scratching the surface.