NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projects Raiders to draft offensive lineman in first mock draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, with who he believes will be the first 32 players taken off the board. He suggested that the Silver and Black will use their No. 7 pick on offensive tackle Peter Skoronski from Northwestern.

The Wildcats tackle was named a consensus All-American and the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten Conference for the 2022 season. Additionally, he earned a 93.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus – which led the country.

"Skoronski is the best offensive lineman in this draft class, and that's an area the Raiders must address," Jeremiah wrote in his first mock draft. "He doesn't have ideal length, but I don't see that as an issue after studying his tape."