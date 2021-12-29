NFL Network to honor John Madden with special programming

In honor of the late John Madden, NFL Network on Wednesday will be airing three of the greatest games from the head coach/broadcaster's career.
Starting at noon PT, the "Sea of Hands" 1974 AFC Divisional Round Miami Dolphins vs. Oakland Raiders game will air, followed by the "Ghost to the Post" 1977 AFC Divisional Round Oakland Raiders vs. Baltimore Colts game.
At 5:00 p.m. PT, Madden's final broadcast – Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals – will begin.
Additionally, the documentary "All Madden," which premiered on Christmas Day, will air again on Thursday at noon PT, as well as Jan. 4 at 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. PT.