NFL owners vote to flex Thursday Night Football, allow emergency quarterback

May 22, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Levi Edwards

NFL owners approved two proposals on Monday at the Spring League Meeting for the upcoming 2023 season.

The first proposal was to bring back a previous rule that was in place from 1991-2010, allowing a third quarterback to be active on gamedays without counting against an active gameday roster spot. Practice squad players are not eligible as emergency QBs, even if they have been elevated for the game.

"Integrity of game" was cited as the reasoning behind the rule change, following the San Francisco 49ers' two active quarterbacks sustaining injury in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Under this change, the "emergency quarterback" won't be allowed to enter the game unless both active quarterbacks have been injured. If either injured quarterback is cleared to return to the field, the emergency quarterback must be removed from the game.

Additionally, flex schedule of Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" games was approved. TNF games between Weeks 13-17 are the only games eligible to be flexed, with a maximum of two flexes per season, according to the league. Each team involved in a potential flex will be notified at least 28 days in advance.

With this new rule, there is a possibility that the Raiders' Week 15 Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers could be flexed out. For the Silver and Black's full 2023 schedule, click here.

On top of the votes, the league announced the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, while Super Bowl LX in 2026 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

