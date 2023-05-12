Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 regular season schedule is here.
Raiders 2023 Preseason Schedule
|Preseason Week
|Date
|Team
|Time (PT)
|TV
|1
|TBD
|San Francisco 49ers
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|TBD
|at Los Angeles Rams
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|at Dallas Cowboys
|TBD
|TBD
Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Team
|Time (PT)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 10
|at Denver Broncos
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 17
|at Buffalo Bills
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 24
|Pittsburgh Steelers*
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|4
|Oct. 1
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|Green Bay Packers***
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|Oct. 15
|New England Patriots
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 22
|at Chicago Bears
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Detroit Lions***
|5:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|9
|Nov. 5
|New York Giants
|1:25 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12^
|New York Jets*
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|11
|Nov. 19
|at Miami Dolphins
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 26
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|BYE
|14
|Dec. 10
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 14
|Los Angeles Chargers**
|5:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|16
|Dec. 25
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 31
|at Indianapolis Colts
|10:00 a.m.
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|Denver Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
*Sunday Night Football
**Thursday Night Football
***Monday Night Football
^Select primetime games subject to change
The Raiders' 2023 Schedule Release is presented by Allegiant.
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.
Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.