How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release

May 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The highly-anticipated regular-season slate for all 32 NFL teams will be released Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time.

Follow along on the Raiders Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Raiders.com to keep up with all announcements. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

TV Broadcast:

NFL Network will air Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 5 p.m. PT, a three-hour show with Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders breaking down the schedule division by division and analyzing the top matchups.

ESPN will air a two-hour primetime special on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. PT highlighting the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule. Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Field Yates will anchor the coverage. ESPN+ will air a separate schedule release special at the same time.

Livestream:

Livestream access of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, and for NFL+ subscribers.

NFL+ will host the Players Only Schedule Release, starting at 5 p.m. PT with host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah, running back Mark Ingram and multiple guest players reacting to the 2023 schedule.

Who are the Raiders' 2023 opponents?

Home (9 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Giants

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Away (8 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

How are opponents determined?

  • Six division games (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs)
  • Four games vs. opponents outside the division, in the same conference (AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots)
  • Four games vs. opponents outside division, opposite conference (NFC North: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings)
  • Two games vs. opponents in same conference based on where they finished in previous season's standings (Steelers, Colts)
  • One game vs. opponent outside conference based on where they finished in previous season's standings (Giants)

Future Opponents: 2023

Preview the Raiders' 2023 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Last meeting at home: December 20, 2017
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Last meeting at Chicago: October 4, 2015
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Last meeting at Chicago: October 4, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Last meeting at Buffalo: October 29, 2017
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Last meeting at Buffalo: October 29, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: November 20, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: November 20, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: September 11, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: September 11, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: October 10, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Last meeting at Miami: September 23, 2018
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at Miami: September 23, 2018

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Last meeting at Detroit: November 22, 2015
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

Last meeting at Detroit: November 22, 2015

