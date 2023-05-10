How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release

The highly-anticipated regular-season slate for all 32 NFL teams will be released Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.
The Raiders' schedule will be announced on Raiders.com, the app and across Raiders' social platforms at the same time.
TV Broadcast:
NFL Network will air Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 5 p.m. PT, a three-hour show with Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders breaking down the schedule division by division and analyzing the top matchups.
ESPN will air a two-hour primetime special on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. PT highlighting the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule. Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Field Yates will anchor the coverage. ESPN+ will air a separate schedule release special at the same time.
Livestream:
Livestream access of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, and for NFL+ subscribers.
NFL+ will host the Players Only Schedule Release, starting at 5 p.m. PT with host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah, running back Mark Ingram and multiple guest players reacting to the 2023 schedule.
Who are the Raiders' 2023 opponents?
Home (9 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New York Giants
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
Away (8 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
How are opponents determined?
- Six division games (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs)
- Four games vs. opponents outside the division, in the same conference (AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots)
- Four games vs. opponents outside division, opposite conference (NFC North: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings)
- Two games vs. opponents in same conference based on where they finished in previous season's standings (Steelers, Colts)
- One game vs. opponent outside conference based on where they finished in previous season's standings (Giants)
Preview the Raiders' 2023 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.