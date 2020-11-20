Nicholas Morrow continues transition from Division III superstar to emerging Raiders linebacker

Nicholas Morrow is coming off what Coach Gruden described as "his best game as a Raider," taking the reins at starting outside linebacker for Cory Littleton (Reserve/COVID-19) and cutting loose in the 37-12 win against the Broncos. Morrow finished with five tackles, two pass deflections, a sack and a forced fumble.

Morrow's journey to Las Vegas has been nothing short of surreal, filled with grit and determination. After going unnoticed by most recruiters at Division I schools at Huntsville High in Huntsville, Ala., he decided to take his talents to Greenville College, a Division III program.

"When I showed up to Greenville, I didn't think I would make it to the NFL," Morrow said. "My mentality going into Greenville was just to be the best player I could possibly be. It's a Division III school, so I had to pay to go there, and If I was going to pay to go there, I wanted to be the best I could be. Every week I would just try to compete against my best self, so whatever I did last week, I'd want to do better that week."