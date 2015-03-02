Norton, Jr. Brings Leadership and Intensity

"Every day you're learning something," said Coach Norton of Coach Carroll. "If you're talking football-wise; if you're talking defense-wise - hard work, discipline, practice, mindset, believing in something and really being convincing so everyone else believes the same thing with you. There's rules, things to go by, but it just comes down to understanding who you are and believing in exactly what you want to do and doing it."

He learned from Coach Carroll, and understood from his many years as a player, the importance of communication.

One of Coach Norton's most impressive qualities is his ability to read people and understand how to communicate. "You have to learn your learners and understand this game is about people and you have to learn how to have good relationships so they listen," said Coach Norton.

Because of that skill, he knows when to yell, when to just talk, when to be upbeat, and when to be tough. "I have a lot of coaching styles; it kind of depends on the moment," he explained.

Coach Norton also brings a deeper knowledge of what it is to be a professional football player. He, and several other members of the new Raiders staff, spent years in the NFL and bring substantial experience to the table.