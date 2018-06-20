Oakland Raiders host Family Boot Camp

Jun 19, 2018 at 06:48 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Over the weekend, the Oakland Raiders hosted their first Family Boot Camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Led by Director of Player Engagement Lamonte Winston, the three-day event aimed to not only give the parents of the Raiders rookies an overview of the franchise, and share some of its storied history, but to help prepare the loved ones of the newest Raiders for the journey their sons are about to embark on.

The boot camp featured keynote speeches from Head Coach Jon Gruden, current Raider Rashaan Melvin, as well as an introduction to exactly what services the team's Player Engagement department provides.

While their sons are on the ones who will be suiting up for the Silver and Black come Sundays this fall, the goal of the inaugural Family Boot Camp was to demonstrate that finding success in the NFL is indeed a family affair.

Rookie Academy

Oakland Raiders rookies attend talks and activities throughout the week to better prepare themselves for life in the NFL, while they're parents and family members attend Rookie Family Boot Camp at Raiders HQ.

Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies arrive to the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility for Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to keynote speaker, Lamonte Winston, the Director of Player Engagement, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Rashaan Melvin, Oakland Raiders cornerback, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Rashaan Melvin, Oakland Raiders cornerback, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Rashaan Melvin, Oakland Raiders cornerback, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Rashaan Melvin, Oakland Raiders cornerback, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Rashaan Melvin, Oakland Raiders cornerback, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies and their parents family members share a meal at Wente Vineyards, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Livermore, California.
Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Delisa Lynch, mother of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, moderated by the host of the Silver & Black Show Nicole Zaloumis, as part of Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
The parents and family members of Oakland Raiders rookies attend Rookie Parent Bootcamp, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Lincoln Kennedy, Robert Gallery, Darren McFadden, Greg Townsend, and Cliff Branch, Oakland Raiders alumni, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders quarterback, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Shilique Calhoun and Nicholas Morrow, Oakland Raiders linebackers, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Shilique Calhoun and Nicholas Morrow, Oakland Raiders linebackers, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Shilique Calhoun and Nicholas Morrow, Oakland Raiders linebackers, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speakers Shilique Calhoun and Nicholas Morrow, Oakland Raiders linebackers, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies, alumni, and staff members share a meal at Lake Chalet, as part of Rookie Academy, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Oakland, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Marco Coleman, assistant defensive line coach and financial advisor, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Marco Coleman, assistant defensive line coach and financial advisor, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Marco Coleman, assistant defensive line coach and financial advisor, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Marco Coleman, assistant defensive line coach and financial advisor, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Gerry Matalon of Matalon Media, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Gerry Matalon of Matalon Media, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Gerry Matalon of Matalon Media, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies listen to speaker Gerry Matalon of Matalon Media, as part of Rookie Academy, at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Alameda, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Six Flags: Discovery Kingdom, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Vallejo, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders rookies enjoy a Rookie Activity, as part of Rookie Academy, at Facebook, Friday, June 23, 2018, in Menlo Park, California.
Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
