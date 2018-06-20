Oakland Raiders host Family Boot Camp

Over the weekend, the Oakland Raiders hosted their first Family Boot Camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.
Led by Director of Player Engagement Lamonte Winston, the three-day event aimed to not only give the parents of the Raiders rookies an overview of the franchise, and share some of its storied history, but to help prepare the loved ones of the newest Raiders for the journey their sons are about to embark on.
The boot camp featured keynote speeches from Head Coach Jon Gruden, current Raider Rashaan Melvin, as well as an introduction to exactly what services the team's Player Engagement department provides.
While their sons are on the ones who will be suiting up for the Silver and Black come Sundays this fall, the goal of the inaugural Family Boot Camp was to demonstrate that finding success in the NFL is indeed a family affair.
Oakland Raiders rookies attend talks and activities throughout the week to better prepare themselves for life in the NFL, while they're parents and family members attend Rookie Family Boot Camp at Raiders HQ.