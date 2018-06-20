Oakland Raiders host Family Boot Camp

Over the weekend, the Oakland Raiders hosted their first Family Boot Camp at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Led by Director of Player Engagement Lamonte Winston, the three-day event aimed to not only give the parents of the Raiders rookies an overview of the franchise, and share some of its storied history, but to help prepare the loved ones of the newest Raiders for the journey their sons are about to embark on.

The boot camp featured keynote speeches from Head Coach Jon Gruden, current Raider Rashaan Melvin, as well as an introduction to exactly what services the team's Player Engagement department provides.