Oakland Raiders Inactives Week 2 at Denver Broncos

The Oakland Raiders are back in action today, and they're ready to take on the division rival Denver Broncos in a Week 2 AFC West showdown. The Silver and Black struggled to defeat the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum last week, but Head Coach Jon Gruden has his staff are ready to help the team rebound in a crucial division game.

Last week, Jared Cook went off for a franchise-record 180 receiving yards by a tight end, and the offense will certainly try to take advantage of the mismatches the Broncos defense presents when they clash later this afternoon.

It's safe to assume the majority of the Raiders starters will be on the field Sunday, but here's a look at who isn't suiting up.