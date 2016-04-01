Oakland Raiders Offseason Program Begins April 18

Apr 01, 2016 at 05:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

082615-performance-center.jpg

The Oakland Raiders officially kick off preparations for the 2016 campaign April 18 with their offseason workout program. Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Gomes will lead the team through the program for the second year. However, 2016 will mark the first full offseason for the Raiders in their new Performance Center, which opened after the team broke Training Camp last August.

Dates for the Raiders offseason program are as follows:

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The Raiders will also hold a rookie minicamp after the 2016 NFL Draft. The dates for that will be announced as soon as they're available.

Each NFL club's offseason workout program consists of three phases as prescribed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

And of course, we'll have complete coverage of the Raiders preparation for the upcoming season right here on Raiders.com, our mobile site (m.raiders.com), our official mobile app, as well as on our social media channels – Facebook, Twitter (@RAIDERS), Instagram (raiders) and Snapchat (@raidersofficial).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

By the Numbers: Highlighting key stats from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Take a look at some of the important numbers as we recap the Silver and Black's season.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby named to The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Jan 12, 2024

Both Cole and Crosby received their second career All-Pro nods.
video

Highlights: Jakobi Meyers' top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 12, 2024

Watch wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Three Key Plays: A look back at the Raiders' most impactful plays of the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Breaking down significant plays from the offense, defense and special teams.
gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Legacy High School vs. Bonanza High School

Jan 11, 2024

Legacy High School hosted Bonanza High School during the Las Vegas Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase game where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
audio

Offseason housekeeping, Reserve/Future contracts, plus best of 2023 season interviews | UFR

Jan 11, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal lays out the 2024 offseason for the Silver and Black and dives into the 15 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Jack Jones does all his handshakes while mic'd up vs. Broncos: 'I just threw away a pick!'

Jan 11, 2024

Go on the field with cornerback Jack Jones as he was mic'd up during the Raiders' Week 18 win against the Denver Broncos.
video

Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's top plays from the 2023 season

Jan 11, 2024

Watch quarterback Aidan O'Connell's top plays during the 2023 season.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's next as the team heads into the offseason?

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions following the end of the 2023 regular season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football teams

Jan 10, 2024

The Raiders visited Legacy High School to hype the team up for their matchup this week.
video

Real Raiders at heart feat. Ice Cube, CC Sabathia and Tinashe | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Jan 10, 2024

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with rapper/actor Ice Cube, World Series Champion CC Sabathia and singer Tinashe on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

AJ Cole, Maxx Crosby selected to NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Jan 10, 2024

The Raiders' two standouts were selected to the All-Pro Team that's voted on exclusively by active players.
View All
Advertising