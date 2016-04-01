Oakland Raiders Offseason Program Begins April 18

The Oakland Raiders officially kick off preparations for the 2016 campaign April 18 with their offseason workout program. Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Gomes will lead the team through the program for the second year. However, 2016 will mark the first full offseason for the Raiders in their new Performance Center, which opened after the team broke Training Camp last August.

Dates for the Raiders offseason program are as follows:

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

The Raiders will also hold a rookie minicamp after the 2016 NFL Draft. The dates for that will be announced as soon as they're available.

Each NFL club's offseason workout program consists of three phases as prescribed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.