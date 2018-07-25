Oakland Raiders' Position Battles: Specialists

Kyle Martin: There's only one battle that will be the focus of the specialists group, and that's the duel between kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Eddy Piñeiro. Last season, Tavecchio took over kicking duties after Sebastian Janikowski was placed on the Reserve/Injured list making Tavecchio the team's primary placekicker from Week 1. The former University of California Berkeley Golden Bear was efficient in his first season, successfully converting 16 field goals, but as Eddie and I have shared, Gruden wants to create competition.

Piñeiro joins the group after an impressive senior season with the Florida Gators, and he boasts a cannon of a leg. In the early stages of the offseason, the two have looked neck and neck in drills, but the real fun will start in 11 on 11.

Storyline to Follow:

EP: Just how long does this kicking battle go on, and how long before either Piñeiro or Tavecchio establishes themselves as the lead dog?

My gut tells me this competition is going to likely go through the end of the preseason, but hey, you never know, if one of these guys comes out and grabs the job early, it could be a different story.

On paper, the two kickers seem to be matched pretty evenly, so I'm excited to watch them go toe-to-toe (no pun intended) over the next six weeks or so.

Kicking is as much a mental exercise as it as a physical one, so when things come down to the wire, and this battle is in its final days, I'll be interested to see who stays calm, cool and collected.

KM: Two will enter, one will remain — not to be overdramatic.

Who will be the starting kicker come Week 1? Only time will tell. Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia said during Mandatory Minicamp that both Tavecchio and Piñeiro are progressing, but who will distance themselves from the other, and at what point?

"It's been a good competition," Coach Bisaccia said back in June. "Giorgio [Tavecchio] has been in a league for a while, bounced himself around and really competed his butt off and you know the young guy's [Eddy Piñeiro] got a lot of talent. He hasn't played a lot of football, so it should be a good competition."

We'll just have to wait and see how this unfolds.

Keep an Eye on…

EP: Can we give a little bit of love to the only punter on the roster, please?

Johnny Townsend is indeed the only punter on the Raiders right now, and while he might not necessarily be battling it out with anyone for his job, he's certainly not a player lacking intrigue throughout training camp.

The former Florida Gator enjoyed a strong Offseason Workout Program, routinely showing off his coveted combination of directional punting, and raw power, but things will certainly be ratcheted up a notch here in Napa.

Not only will Townsend handle all the punting, but he'll be holding for both Piñeiro and Tavecchio's kicks, and considering one is right footed and the other left footed, that's no walk in the park.

I'm on the record as a devout disciple of special teams, so I'll definitely be watching Townsend during his rookie training camp, and you should be as well.

KM: Once again, Eddie and I are in lockstep here; Johnny Townsend.

Currently the only punter on the roster, the Raiders selected Townsend with a fifth-round pick, and it's safe to assume he's the team's punter of the future. Townsend has demonstrated his ability to coffin-corner punts, but even more importantly, he has also shown his consistent placement of the ball. He's also adjusted nicely to holding for a right and left footed kicker.