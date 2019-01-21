Oakland Raiders set to host the Chicago Bears in London in 2019

Since 2016, the Silver and Black have played in Mexico City (2016-2017) and London (2018), hosting the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots, and the Seattle Seahawks. In 2019, the Raiders will make the trip across The Pond once again, this time they'll face the Chicago Bears. It'll be the first time the two teams have played each other since 2015 — which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago — and the overall series record between the two teams is tied 7-7.