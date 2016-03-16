Oakland Raiders Sign Safety Brynden Trawick

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent S Brynden Trawick(BREN-den TRAH-wick), the club announced Wednesday.

Trawick has appeared in 38 games with one start for the Baltimore Ravens since he originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He owns 10 career tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed and has added 21 tackles on special teams. Trawick also appeared in two postseason games with Baltimore in 2014.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2015, finishing the season with career highs in tackles (seven), passes defensed (one) and special teams tackles with nine. In his only career start on Oct. 26, 2015 at Arizona, Trawick posted four tackles (three solo), both career bests.

After signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Trawick began his NFL career on the Ravens' practice squad before being signed to the active roster during his rookie campaign. He tied for third on the team with eight special teams tackles as a rookie and went on to play in 14 games in his second season in 2014.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Trawick played collegiately at Troy after spending time at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Michigan State. Trawick earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors as a senior in 2012. He spent the 2010 season at Northeast Mississippi Community College after playing as a redshirt freshman at Michigan State.

