Oakland Raiders Sign Free Agent Cornerback Sean Smith

Mar 10, 2016 at 07:49 AM
031016-smith.jpg

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent CB Sean Smith, the club announced Thursday.

Smith has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after beginning his career with the Miami Dolphins from 2009-12. He has played in 108 games with 100 starts over his seven-year career, totaling 350 tackles (308 solo), 10 interceptions with 191 return yards and one returned for a touchdown, 80 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In three postseason starts with the Chiefs, Smith totaled 14 tackles (10), one interception and three passes defensed.

Originally entering the league as a second-round pick (61st overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2009 NFL Draft, Smith has posted multiple interceptions in four of his last five seasons, including two in the 2015 regular season and one more in the postseason. He has also started all 16 games at cornerback in four of his seven season NFL seasons (2009, 2011-12 and 2014).

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder started the final 13 games of the season for Kansas City, posting 45 tackles (40) with two interceptions and 12 passes defensed. In two postseason starts last season, Smith added 10 tackles (nine) and one interception with two passes defensed.

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Smith started 22 of his 39 games as a three-year letterman at Utah from 2006-08. In his collegiate career, he recorded 80 tackles (43), nine interceptions and16 passes defensed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

