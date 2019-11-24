Oakland Raiders Week 12 Inactives at New York Jets

Nov 24, 2019 at 08:31 AM
week12-inactives-2019

The Oakland Raiders are back on the road and looking for another win to extend their winning streak. Currently sitting at 6-4, the Silver adn Black are locked into the playoff hunt, and every game at this point is a must-win. Sunday's game against the New York Jets won't be easy though, as the Jets own the best run defense in the league. Prior to kickoff, here are the players who won't be suiting up Sunday.

LB Preston Brown

WR Keelan Doss

*S Lamarcus Joyner *

QB DeShone Kizer

C Erik Magnuson

DT Terrell McClain

T David Sharpe

