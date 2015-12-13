Oakland Raiders Win In Denver A Tale Of Two Halves

"It was important because of how ugly the first half was," Carr said when discussing his touchdown pass to Roberts. "And that's what it was. We all agree on that. It didn't look like who we can be and who we are. It was very, very important for us to come down and keep that energy that I was talking about when we were in halftime and when we came out on the sideline – keep that energy up for our team."

And that energy remained consistent, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

After being outgained by 236 yards in the first half, Head Coach Jack Del Rio's team reset the mechanism and proceeded to outgain the Broncos by 52 yards in their 15-12 win.

While the 52 yards might not seem that impactful, keep in mind that the defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.'s defense surrendered a mere 86 yards, pitched a shut out in the second half and also generated two points off a safety.

"We're going to rely on them [the defense] heavily," Carr said. "They're going to rely on us heavily for the next however many years we're all together. You can't win these games on one side of the ball. You can't do it. You can't win championships on one side of the ball. At some point, we're all going to rely on each other, and they came up big holding them to field goals in the first half. That was huge for us. They deserve all the credit. They came up huge for us today."