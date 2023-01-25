Once a Cornerback, Always a Cornerback: A quintet of legendary Raiders defensive backs reflect on their careers in the Silver and Black

The Rise of C-Wood

In an alternate universe, Charles Woodson could've been a Hall of Fame running back.

As an Ohio high school football standout, he not only started at cornerback, but at running back as well. At Ross High School, he broke their career rushing yards and scoring records before committing to the University of Michigan.

Woodson decided to become a full-time cornerback upon arriving in Ann Arbor. As Woodson went into detail about his successful high school career as a running back, Haynes turned to him and asked why he made the switch.

"I used to tear my knee up playing running back in high school," responded Woodson. "I was like, 'There's no future in me playing running back.' I'm good on [the defensive] side too. I was looking at long-term playing defense when I got to college."

He credited Head Coach Lloyd Carr in helping his development as a cornerback that could not only cover receivers but be physical at the line of scrimmage.

"Lloyd Carr told me, 'You're a hell of an athlete. We know what you can do, but you won't play a down on this football field if you won't tackle.' I loved playing defense in high school, and I always tackled, but he made it a point of emphasis."

In three seasons at Michigan, Woodson totaled 120 solo tackles, 25 pass deflections and 18 interceptions. Additionally, he was a two-time All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, Jim Thorpe Award winner and remains the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy.

With the level of talent he had displayed, of course Al Davis had his eye on the young CB at No. 4 in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Woodson doesn't consider himself an overnight success in the NFL. To bring himself to the pro level and reach new heights in his game, he began to methodically break down the game to a science.

Through muscle memory, he was able to always know the time ticking down on the game clock, what hash mark he was standing on the field and the down of the play in his head. He also credited better practice habits and studious film sessions to his success, all things he helped instill in Nnamdi Asomugha in the three seasons they were teammates in Oakland.

"Charles didn't say much of anything to me when I first got there. I got the impression very quickly that he was a guy that wanted you to earn it on the field," Asomugha said of his first impressions of Woodson. "But once I started making plays during my rookie year in practices and in the games, I started to see Charles open up a lot more.

"And from then until now, we've just become closer and closer to the point now I go visit his family in Florida, and he comes to Los Angeles a lot. There was a journey there of proving it and really not just being here for the show, but stepping up on the field."

It's fun to contemplate Woodson becoming an elite running back in an alternate universe.

But we'll never know.

What we do know is that Woodson accumulated 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles and 20 sacks playing 18 seasons in the NFL, on his way to becoming a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.