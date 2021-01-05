Opponents revealed: Which teams the Las Vegas Raiders will play in 2021

Jan 04, 2021 at 05:37 PM
Kyle Martin

The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season wrapped up on Sunday, which means we can officially start looking ahead to the 2021 regular season.

It's never too early to start looking ahead. That's right, we already have the full slate of matchups for the 2021 campaign — we just don't know when they'll be played, and of course if there will be a Week 18 added to the regular season.

So, without further ado, let's check out who the Raiders will face next season — because I know you're sitting on the edge of your seat wondering.

Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Away Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Per usual, the Raiders will face their three division rivals, once at home and once on the road. In 2020, the Raiders finished 4-2 against AFC West competition, and both their losses could've resulted in wins if not for a couple of last-second plays.

The Raiders will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2019, in which the Silver and Black defeated them 17-10. Fellow NFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens, will travel to Las Vegas for their first matchup in the desert and their first against the Raiders since 2018. Miami visited Allegiant Stadium for the first time a couple of weeks ago, and they'll return again in 2021. Last but not least, the Raiders will host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team for a showdown with NFC East foes for the first time since 2017.

The Raiders' away schedule will feature four playoff teams from 2020: Chiefs, Browns, Colts, and Steelers. Each team possesses dynamic skill players across the board and each matchup is sure to be highly competitive. In addition to the Raiders welcoming the Eagles and Washington to Las Vegas, they'll also face the Giants and the Cowboys to complete their NFC East matchups.

There's a lot of time between now and the 2021 season, so take some time to decompress after last year, but stay tuned for more information regarding the 2021 NFL Combine, free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft in the coming months.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 17

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
A view of Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4)during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4)during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed by the media following the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed by the media following the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

The Las Vegas Raiders secure 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 8-8 Raiders earned a mid-round pick in next April's draft with the rest of their selections to be announced later.
news

En Corto: Un Bloqueo de Gol de Campo Sella Victoria en Denver

No fue fácil pero los Raiders terminaron la temporada de manera positiva al vencer a sus rivales divisionales en calidad de visitante.
news

Darren Waller's redemption story leads him to the Raiders history books

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end caught the game-winning two-point conversation and broke Tim Brown's season receptions record in the Silver and Black's finale against the Broncos.
news

Raiders cap off 2020 with a dramatic win over the division-rival Broncos

The Raiders' first season in Las Vegas has officially come to a close, and what better way to close it out than a win over a division rival?

