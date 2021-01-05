Opponents revealed: Which teams the Las Vegas Raiders will play in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season wrapped up on Sunday, which means we can officially start looking ahead to the 2021 regular season.

It's never too early to start looking ahead. That's right, we already have the full slate of matchups for the 2021 campaign — we just don't know when they'll be played, and of course if there will be a Week 18 added to the regular season.

So, without further ado, let's check out who the Raiders will face next season — because I know you're sitting on the edge of your seat wondering.

Home Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Away Opponents

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Per usual, the Raiders will face their three division rivals, once at home and once on the road. In 2020, the Raiders finished 4-2 against AFC West competition, and both their losses could've resulted in wins if not for a couple of last-second plays.

The Raiders will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2019, in which the Silver and Black defeated them 17-10. Fellow NFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens, will travel to Las Vegas for their first matchup in the desert and their first against the Raiders since 2018. Miami visited Allegiant Stadium for the first time a couple of weeks ago, and they'll return again in 2021. Last but not least, the Raiders will host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team for a showdown with NFC East foes for the first time since 2017.

The Raiders' away schedule will feature four playoff teams from 2020: Chiefs, Browns, Colts, and Steelers. Each team possesses dynamic skill players across the board and each matchup is sure to be highly competitive. In addition to the Raiders welcoming the Eagles and Washington to Las Vegas, they'll also face the Giants and the Cowboys to complete their NFC East matchups.