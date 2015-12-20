Packers Capitalize on Picks, Beat Raiders 30-20

Janis returned the ensuing kickoff to the Green Bay 22. The Raiders held the Packers to a three and out, thanks in part to LB Ben Heeney's sack on 2nd and 6. Masthay's punt was downed at the Oakland 22. The Raiders drove deep into Packers territory but were forced to settle for another Janikowski field goal attempt. The 30-yard attempt was good and cut the Packers lead to 14-6 with 8:36 left in the 2nd quarter.

