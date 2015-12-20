Packers Capitalize on Picks, Beat Raiders 30-20

Oakland Raiders rookie WR Amari Cooper became the first Raiders receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving since Randy Moss' 1,005 in 2005 and became the first Raiders rookie to achieve that mark in the history of the franchise and hauled in two touchdown receptions in the process but it wasn't enough as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Raiders 30-20 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland. With the loss, the Raiders have been eliminated from the 2015 playoff race.
The Raiders won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice to the start of the second half. WR Jeff Janis returned K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 22 yards to the Green Bay 16. The Raiders held the Packers to a three-and-out and P Tim Masthay came on to punt it away to WR Jeremy Ross who was dropped immediately after fielding the punt.
The Raiders started their first possession at the 28 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders opening drive stalled just past midfield and P Marquette King came on. DB Micah Hyde watched King's shanked punt sail out of bounds at the Green Bay 27.
Defensive end Khalil Mack's 15th sack of the season ended Green Bay's second possession. Ross returned Masthay's punt to the Oakland 26. A holding penalty backed the Raiders up to the 16.
Carr was picked off by Hyde and returned to the Raiders 2. An orchestrated celebration penalty on Green Bay backed the Packers up to the Oakland 17. John Kuhn made the Raiders pay with a 6-yard touchdown run. K Mason Crosby tacked on the extra point and Green Bay led 7-0 with 5:08 left in the 1st quarter.
RB Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 34. Carr threw an interception returned for a touchdown by CB Damarious Randall. The extra point made it 14-0 with 4:53 left in the 1st quarter.
Crosby's ensuing kickoff bounced through the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders drove to the Green Bay but were forced to settle for a Janikowski field goal attempt. The 23-yard kick was good and the Raiders were on the board. The Packers led 14-3 with 14:53 left in the 2nd quarter.
Janis returned the ensuing kickoff to the Green Bay 22. The Raiders held the Packers to a three and out, thanks in part to LB Ben Heeney's sack on 2nd and 6. Masthay's punt was downed at the Oakland 22. The Raiders drove deep into Packers territory but were forced to settle for another Janikowski field goal attempt. The 30-yard attempt was good and cut the Packers lead to 14-6 with 8:36 left in the 2nd quarter.
Janis returned the ensuing kickoff to the Green Bay 22. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a 4th and 1. Green Bay acted like they were going to go for it and tried the draw the Raiders offsides, but the defense was disciplined and held their ground. Masthay came on to punt. Masthay's punt flew into the end zone for a touchback. A holding call on the Packers during the punt moved the ball to the Oakland 30.
The Raiders went three and out but King's 60-yard punt was downed at the Green Bay 2. The Raiders got the ball back when DE Benson Mayowa forced and recovered a RB James Starks fumble at the Oakland 21. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover with a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Amari Cooper. The PAT was good and the Packers lead was trimmed to 14-13 with :20 left in the 2nd quarter.
Kuhn scooped up the squib kick and returned it to the Green Bay 35. A few snaps later the half was over.
Jones returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Oakland 20. The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt. Hyde returned the punt to midfield. A pass interference call on TJ Carrie on 4th and 3 kept the Packers drive alive and got them into the Red Zone. The Packers were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Crosby's 24-yard kick was good and the Packers led 17-13 with 10:18 left in the 3rd quarter.
Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 19. Cooper became the first Raider since Randy Moss in 2005 to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a single season with a 41-yard catch on this possession. Carr gave the Raiders the lead with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cooper. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 20-17 with 6:48 left in the 3rd quarter.
LB Korey Toomer saved a touchdown when he shoved Janis out of bounds at the Green Bay 47 on the ensuing kickoff return. Rodgers answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass to WR James Jones. The PAT was good and the Packers led 24-20 with 5:46 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Raiders moved out to the 43 after starting at the 20 but were forced to punt. King's brilliant punt was downed at the 5. Green Bay drove all the way to the Raiders 1-yard line before the Silver and Black forced a chip-shot field goal attempt. Crosby's 21-yard kick gave the Packers a 27-20 lead with 10:01 left in the 4th quarter.
Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 16. The Raiders drive stalled as Carr was sacked for a big loss on 3rd down and King came on to punt. Hyde returned the short punt to the Oakland 41. A penalty on the Raiders moved the ball to the Oakland 36. The Raiders forced a field goal attempt. Crosby's 33-yard field goal made it a two-score game, 30-20, with 4:25 left to play.
The ensuing kickoff was fielded for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders faced 4th and 14 and Carr's pass was broken up. Green Bay took over at the Oakland 16 with 3:26 to go.
The Raiders got the ball back when CB David Amerson picked off a Rodgers pass at the Oakland 1-yard line. The Raiders were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Packers took over on downs at the Oakland 35 with 1:31 left.
A Crosby field goal was blocked DE Denico Autry and was fielded and returned by LB Curtis Lofton to the Oakland 39. The Raiders again were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Packers took over on downs with :03 left in the game.
The Raiders fall to 6-8 on the season and are officially eliminated from playoff contention.