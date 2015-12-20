Packers Capitalize on Picks, Beat Raiders 30-20

Dec 20, 2015 at 08:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Oakland Raiders rookie WR Amari Cooper became the first Raiders receiver to surpass 1,000 yards receiving since Randy Moss' 1,005 in 2005 and became the first Raiders rookie to achieve that mark in the history of the franchise and hauled in two touchdown receptions in the process but it wasn't enough as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Raiders 30-20 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland. With the loss, the Raiders have been eliminated from the 2015 playoff race.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and deferred their choice to the start of the second half. WR Jeff Janis returned K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 22 yards to the Green Bay 16. The Raiders held the Packers to a three-and-out and P Tim Masthay came on to punt it away to WR Jeremy Ross who was dropped immediately after fielding the punt. 

The Raiders started their first possession at the 28 with Derek Carr at quarterback. The Raiders opening drive stalled just past midfield and P Marquette King came on. DB Micah Hyde watched King's shanked punt sail out of bounds at the Green Bay 27. 

Defensive end Khalil Mack's 15th sack of the season ended Green Bay's second possession. Ross returned Masthay's punt to the Oakland 26. A holding penalty backed the Raiders up to the 16. 

Carr was picked off by Hyde and returned to the Raiders 2. An orchestrated celebration penalty on Green Bay backed the Packers up to the Oakland 17. John Kuhn made the Raiders pay with a 6-yard touchdown run. K Mason Crosby tacked on the extra point and Green Bay led 7-0 with 5:08 left in the 1st quarter. 

RB Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 34. Carr threw an interception returned for a touchdown by CB Damarious Randall. The extra point made it 14-0 with 4:53 left in the 1st quarter. 

Crosby's ensuing kickoff bounced through the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders drove to the Green Bay but were forced to settle for a Janikowski field goal attempt. The 23-yard kick was good and the Raiders were on the board. The Packers led 14-3 with 14:53 left in the 2nd quarter. 

Janis returned the ensuing kickoff to the Green Bay 22. The Raiders held the Packers to a three and out, thanks in part to LB Ben Heeney's sack on 2nd and 6. Masthay's punt was downed at the Oakland 22. The Raiders drove deep into Packers territory but were forced to settle for another Janikowski field goal attempt. The 30-yard attempt was good and cut the Packers lead to 14-6 with 8:36 left in the 2nd quarter. 

Janis returned the ensuing kickoff to the Green Bay 22. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a 4th and 1. Green Bay acted like they were going to go for it and tried the draw the Raiders offsides, but the defense was disciplined and held their ground. Masthay came on to punt. Masthay's punt flew into the end zone for a touchback. A holding call on the Packers during the punt moved the ball to the Oakland 30. 

The Raiders went three and out but King's 60-yard punt was downed at the Green Bay 2. The Raiders got the ball back when DE Benson Mayowa forced and recovered a RB James Starks fumble at the Oakland 21. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover with a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Amari Cooper. The PAT was good and the Packers lead was trimmed to 14-13 with :20 left in the 2nd quarter.

Kuhn scooped up the squib kick and returned it to the Green Bay 35. A few snaps later the half was over.

Jones returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Oakland 20. The Raiders went three-and-out and King came on to punt. Hyde returned the punt to midfield. A pass interference call on TJ Carrie on 4th and 3 kept the Packers drive alive and got them into the Red Zone. The Packers were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Crosby's 24-yard kick was good and the Packers led 17-13 with 10:18 left in the 3rd quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 19. Cooper became the first Raider since Randy Moss in 2005 to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a single season with a 41-yard catch on this possession. Carr gave the Raiders the lead with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cooper. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 20-17 with 6:48 left in the 3rd quarter.

LB Korey Toomer saved a touchdown when he shoved Janis out of bounds at the Green Bay 47 on the ensuing kickoff return. Rodgers answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass to WR James Jones. The PAT was good and the Packers led 24-20 with 5:46 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Raiders moved out to the 43 after starting at the 20 but were forced to punt. King's brilliant punt was downed at the 5. Green Bay drove all the way to the Raiders 1-yard line before the Silver and Black forced a chip-shot field goal attempt. Crosby's 21-yard kick gave the Packers a 27-20 lead with 10:01 left in the 4th quarter.

Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Oakland 16. The Raiders drive stalled as Carr was sacked for a big loss on 3rd down and King came on to punt. Hyde returned the short punt to the Oakland 41. A penalty on the Raiders moved the ball to the Oakland 36. The Raiders forced a field goal attempt. Crosby's 33-yard field goal made it a two-score game, 30-20, with 4:25 left to play.   

The ensuing kickoff was fielded for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders faced 4th and 14 and Carr's pass was broken up. Green Bay took over at the Oakland 16 with 3:26 to go.

The Raiders got the ball back when CB David Amerson picked off a Rodgers pass at the Oakland 1-yard line. The Raiders were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Packers took over on downs at the Oakland 35 with 1:31 left.

A Crosby field goal was blocked DE Denico Autry and was fielded and returned by LB Curtis Lofton to the Oakland 39. The Raiders again were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Packers took over on downs with :03 left in the game.

The Raiders fall to 6-8 on the season and are officially eliminated from playoff contention.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 6 vs. Patriots feat. Charles Woodson, Albert Breer and Jason Horowitz

Oct 12, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, The MMQB's Albert Breer and the voice of the Raiders Jason Horowitz to preview the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
audio

Amik Robertson's versatility is paying off | UFR

Oct 12, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with cornerback Amik Robertson about his interception against the Packers, defensive end Maxx Crosby and facing the Patriots on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

Oct 12, 2023

The former Patriots receiver is in the midst of a standout debut season in the Silver and Black.
audio

Coach McDaniels' assessment of the Patriots | RPN

Oct 12, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on cornerback Amik Robertson, punter AJ Cole and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Patriots.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report

Oct 12, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots. 
video

Raiders can't take a single play off against the Patriots and Bill Belichick

Oct 12, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the win over the Packers, linebacker Robert Spillane and preparing for the Patriots.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Packers

Oct 12, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

Oct 12, 2023

The Raiders host the New England Patriots for a Week 6 matchup.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar

Oct 12, 2023

Get an insider's look at the New England Patriots with Sunday's matchup on the horizon.
video

Maxx Crosby reacts to being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 12, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts to being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and discusses the upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots.
video

Jakobi Meyers: 'I just go out there and be me'

Oct 12, 2023

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on facing the Patriots in Week 6, his mindset, the defense and more.
video

Raider Nation roll call with Flavor Flav, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Kidd | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Oct 11, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with Flavor Flav, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Kidd on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
View All
Advertising