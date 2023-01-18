Patrick Graham will serve as head coach of National Team in Reese's Senior Bowl

Jan 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Patrick Graham, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator, will be the National Team's head coach in the Reese's Senior Bowl this year.

This will be the first year in Senior Bowl history that two full staffs NFL clubs won't coach in the showcase. NFL Football Operations has implemented a "coach up" format with coordinators and assistant coaches being placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs.

Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. After being nominated, Graham was chosen as one of the head coaches in the game by league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee and Senior Bowl leadership.

"It is a true honor to be selected as head coach of the National Team for the Senior Bowl," said Graham. "I look forward to meeting and working with these talented young players and getting to know them on an individual and collective basis during Senior Bowl festivities. To be able to evaluate and cultivate relationships with these young men as they begin their professional journeys is an invaluable experience."

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Senior Bowl will be coached by a member of the Raiders' coaching staff. New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown will join Graham on the National Team as offensive and defensive coordinators.

The 74th annual showcase will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

