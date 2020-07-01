Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 12:54 PM

PFF ranks Las Vegas Raiders as No. 1 offensive line entering 2020 season

Raiders.com Staff

For years now, the Silver and Black have boasted one of the best units in the NFL. Now, according to Pro Football Focus, they're finally on top of the mountain.

Wednesday morning, Timo Riske of PFF revealed his offensive line rankings for the upcoming season, and the group of Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, and Trent Brown are where they belong, at the top.

Anchored by Rodney Hudson — the best center in the NFL — the Raiders lead our rankings. The team hasn't lost a starter from their very good 2019 unit, and since continuity matters, that's enough of a reason for us to put them in the top spot. Their only weak link, left tackle Kolton Miller, improved significantly in 2019 and can be expected to further improve to some extent. If everything goes well, there should be no excuses for Derek Carr in 2020.

Several factors weigh into Riske's evaluation, the main ones being: Continuity, superb play and health. Keeping the franchise signal-caller will allow him to target a handful of new weapons, which could result in an explosive offense this season.

Last year's addition of Trent Brown made a noticeable difference on the right side, which Carr made sure to note throughout the season, saying it was his favorite free agent signing of the year.

Health was the biggest issue throughout 2019, as the starters rarely lined up together at the same time, but a well-rested offseason has the unit ready to dominate in their new stadium.

