Raiders return to HQ as Phase One of offseason program kicks off

Apr 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the building and ready to get to work.

On Monday, the Silver and Black arrived to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the first stage heading into the 2023 season – a voluntary two-week Phase One period that will consist of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Offseason workouts are broken down into three phases before heading full steam into Training Camp. Phase Two will consist of voluntary on-field workouts at a walk-through pace, including individual and group drills, but no live contact is allowed. Phase Three, also known as Organized Team Activities (OTAs), will ramp up at the end of May. Live contact is not permitted in OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Photos: Raiders arrive for start of 2023 voluntary offseason program

View photos of players arriving at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the start of the 2023 voluntary offseason program.

