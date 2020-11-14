Pick Six: Alec Ingold plans to tough it out Sunday, like a true 'throwback' fullback

Raiders looking for home cooking

The Raiders home record so far this season has been 1-2 with a Monday Night victory over the Saints. However, they boast a 4-1 record on the road, including a win over the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. The home-field advantage in Allegiant Stadium has mostly been minimized by no fan attendance inside the new stadium due to the COVID pandemic and safety precautions.

"Well, it's disappointing. That's really disappointing," said Coach Gruden Wednesday regarding their home record. "We only got one fan that comes to the game, so we blame Bob Stiriti, our security man, he's our only fan. We have to get Bob Stiriti fired up to make some noise. That's been a real problem. We love playing in our stadium. We have tremendous respect for who we represent. It sickens us that we can't play in front of our fans, but we have to do better.