Pick Six: Containing the Chargers' key players and getting Jacobs and Ruggs involved

Currently seeded as the second-place team in the AFC West with a record of 4-3, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to travel to Los Angeles to face the fourth-place Chargers, but their record doesn't reflect the talent on their team.

First-round pick Justin Herbert has taken the league by storm since earning the starting job and is now in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year — Josh Jacobs should've won in 2019. His ability to extend plays has brought life and energy to an offense that looked sluggish and out of sorts back in Week 1. After holding a talented Cleveland Browns offense to six points in Week 8, the Raiders will need to stand strong once again against an underrated Bolts squad.

With that said, let's review six things to keep an eye on this Sunday.

1. Can the Raiders secondary limit Keenan Allen?

Look, Keenan Allen is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL — it's a fact. It seems like he's overlooked whenever people discuss the top five players at the position, but he deserves to be included because of his elite route running, separation, and hands. When the Raiders arrive at SoFi Stadium, they better have a plan to stop him because he's someone that needs to be accounted for at all times.

Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowls, Allen is on pace to make it four, considering he's top 10 this season in receptions and well on pace to finish in the top 10 in receiving yards. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's secondary will need to be on its A-game without question this week. Forcing interceptions has been challenging for the unit this year, but second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen has seven passes defensed and is still playing the part of the Raiders' lockdown corner. It's going to take a stellar performance and some team effort to stop the Chargers' best playmaker.

2. Can the defensive line contain Justin Herbert?

Last year, the Raiders distanced themselves from questions about the pass rush, but it feels like 2018 all over again with the way they've started through the first half of 2020. Through seven games this season, the Raiders' defensive line has seven sacks with Maxx Crosby accounting for four of them — that simply won't do. Sacking the quarterback isn' the end-all-be-all, but it's a vital part of the game and the pressure has been lacking.