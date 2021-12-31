Pick Six: Derek Carr approaching another mark in Raiders history

Dec 31, 2021 at 02:37 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1) Historic season for Derek Carr

While Derek Carr is already the Raiders career passing yards record holder, he's on the verge of claiming another Raiders passing record this year.

Carr is 327 yards away from breaking the record for the most passing yards in a single season by a Raider. The current record holder is Rich Gannon, who has held the record since his 2002 MVP season.

If Carr does indeed set a new record in Indianapolis, it also means there's a good chance the Raiders could pick up a pivotal Week 17 victory. The Silver and Black are 6-0 this year in games where Carr has thrown for over 300 yards.

2) Moment for Madden

Prior to the game Sunday, the Raiders will be able to get a moment of silence for their Hall of Fame coach.

John Madden passed away at the age of 85 on Dec. 28. His passing has been felt not only around the league, but across the entire world of sports and entertainment. In response, the NFL announced that all teams will observe a moment of silence pregame in remembrance.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

3) Guessing game on defense through the week

There have been several players on defense that has been in and out the past couple of weeks due to COVID-19. However, it looks like the Raiders defense is getting closer to full strength with the upcoming matchup.

So far this week Roderic Teamer﻿, Brandon Facyson﻿ and K.J. Wright have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday that "we fully anticipate" getting back Denzel Perryman﻿, Casey Hayward Jr.﻿, Darius Philon and Cory Littleton off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday. With several players' statuses unknown throughout the week, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley did his diligence in game planning around those players in hopes they would return.

"That part is difficult because you hope you get them all back, and even the guys that you get back will be back on Saturday," Bradley said Thursday. "So, I think you game plan with the idea that what can we put in, that anybody that's available can go out there and execute at a high level. Even the guys that missed a whole week of practice. And it's a challenging week for that, but fortunately we got Zoom and they are involved in all meetings. And the guys that are out really do a good job studying and preparing. We talk about practices, that's where we make us and build our mentality for the week."

4) Limiting the turnovers

The last time the Raiders played the Colts, they were handily defeated 44-27 inside of an empty Allegiant Stadium during a COVID-impacted season. The tables will now be turned a season later with the Raiders on the road. When asked about what the Raiders offense can change against this tough Colts defense, ball security was offensive coordinator Greg Olson's biggest point of emphasis.

"First and foremost, we've got to secure the football. I believe we had three turnovers in that game last season," said Olson. "So, securing the football. Even the previous two wins that we had, we got to do a better job of taking care of the football. They lead the league in creating turnovers. So, we are very aware of that, and ball security has been a big emphasis for us leading into this week."

5) Best out of five

In Carr's time with the Raiders, he's split the four games he's played against Indianapolis – the Raiders taking two and the Colts taking two.

Carr has been able to find success against the Colts through the air with 981 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and a 69.6 percent completion rating against them in his career. That's all in the past for Carr, though, as he's fighting to get to the first playoff game in his career.

"At the end of the day, like we always talk about, nobody cares. The fact of the matter is that we have two games left against two really good football teams and we need to win them," said Derek Carr. "And if we do and we can get in, I think that would be pretty remarkable. I think that would be pretty amazing. But it falls in line with what our plans were at the beginning of the year and despite all the adversity to be able to still stare your goals in the face and have an opportunity to obtain them, it's pretty cool, not going to lie. It is pretty cool.

"But none of it matters unless we take care of business on the road here against the Colts."

6) Moreau continuing to get shine

Expect for the offense to continue to get another heavy dose of Foster Moreau﻿. He'll be getting his his sixth straight start this Sunday, as Darren Waller remains on the Reserve/COVID list.

Moreau has been making the most out of his bigger role in the offense recently, as he's racked up at least four catches and 65 receiving yards in the past two games.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Colts

View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 17 matchup.

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 44

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.
2 / 44

Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.
3 / 44

Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.
4 / 44

Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
5 / 44

Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
6 / 44

Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Roy Williams/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 44

Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 44

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 44

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
10 / 44

Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
11 / 44

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
12 / 44

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
13 / 44

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
14 / 44

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
15 / 44

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
16 / 44

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
17 / 44

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 44

Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 44

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 44

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 44

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 44

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 44

Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 44

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
25 / 44

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
26 / 44

Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
27 / 44

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 44

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 44

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 44

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 44

Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 44

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 44

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 44

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 44

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 44

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
37 / 44

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
38 / 44

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
39 / 44

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
40 / 44

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
41 / 44

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
42 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
43 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
44 / 44

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
