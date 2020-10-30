Pick Six: Derek Carr will be looking for Agholor, Ruggs deep in Cleveland

Will the real Raiders' front seven please stand up?

Many people have been very critical of the Raiders' defensive line, and it's fair to say they'll be ready to shut up the critics.

The Raiders defense produced zero sacks on Tom Brady last Sunday and allowed him to throw for 369 passing yards and four touchdowns. However all the pressure shouldn't be distributed to just to defensive line.

Watch for the Silver and Black to switch up their game plan with the front seven and get their linebackers in on some blitzes. The Raiders have been one of the least blitzing teams in the league and has produced only seven sacks

"I think we have a lot of versatile guys that can move inside and outside," said defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after practice Thursday. "Really again, it depends on the opponent and who the guards are, who the tackles are and we feel like we have the best matchup with our guy against their guy. It's really what it is every week, so we have guys who have been able to rush inside and rush outside, walk around as a spinner rusher and do those types of things. So, we look forward to that every week to again put these guys in the best position possible for them to succeed. That's our job as coaches.