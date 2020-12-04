Pick Six: Devontae Booker poised for a big day in New York

Jets' stout run defense

In a year of negatives for the winless New York Jets, their run defense has been their saving grace.

The young defense lead by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has shown sparks of excellence this year against their competitors. They are currently ranked 11th in the league in rushing yards allowed this season. The Jets success in stopping the run can be greatly attributed to their 2019 first-round draft pick out of Alabama Quinnen Williams. The Birmingham, Ala., native has been having a Pro Bowl caliber season for the Jets with 41 tackles, 11 of those tackles for loss and five sacks in the seven games he's played this season.