Pick Six: How can the Raiders get back in the win column?

Who steps up on defense?

For Thursday's game against the Bolts, the Raiders will be without Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette, Nicholas Morrow, and possibly Nevin Lawson, who's listed as questionable. These are several key players and their absence will be dearly missed, but it's time for the next man up. The Raiders still have capable playmakers at defensive end, safety, cornerback, and linebacker to pick up the slack, but who's going to step up? Nick Kwiatkoski has proven to be a difference-maker this season with one interception, one forced fumble, one sack, and 71 tackles. A large responsibility falls on his shoulders every week wearing the green dot, but more will be asked of him with Morrow sidelined. Without Abram, safety Erik Harris will also need to be disciplined with his angles and coverage. Abram is a tackling machine and the defense looks noticeably different with him on the field.

It's not an ideal situation on a short week, but the Raiders can't make excuses.

Reignite the run game.

It's been nearly a month since the Raiders' offense totaled more than 100 yards rushing in a game. What's been the team's identity for more than a season-and-a-half now has seemingly disappeared over the past month. Josh Jacobs has been hurt and banged up, so he can't be to blame for the team's woes, but something needs to change in order to get the Raiders' dominant ground attack rolling again.

"Well, certain defenses play different than others, and you're right Josh has been banged up," Gruden said Wednesday when asked about how defenses play the run. "Our fullback has been banged up and our third-down back has been banged up, but I think they're all healthy now. We need to run the ball, stay committed to it. Chargers don't give you any yards now. You got to work hard to get the ball forward, move the ball on the ground in this league, and we're going to continue to work at it. We're good at it and we need to get more production from it."

Win the special teams battle.

The Chargers have suffered a lot of heartbreak this year with last-second losses, but many of them have been self-inflicted. If you have the internet, chances are you've probably seen a couple of the Chargers' debacles on special teams this year: they gave up two special teams touchdowns to the Patriots a couple of weeks ago, and they failed to get their field goal unit set up before the end of the first half last week. The errors and miscues prompted Head Coach Anthony Lynn to take over special teams responsibilities, but even still, the unit has struggled. I'm hopeful Hunter Renfrow can return the first punt of his career for a touchdown against a squad that's struggled as of late.

How much will the new guys play?

Takk McKinley has been with the Raiders for a couple of weeks now and has yet to make an appearance on the field, so could this be the week? Not likely, according to Gruden; however, Vic Beasley has increased his reps the last two weeks and could earn some added playing time with Ferrell out for the game. In addition, the Raiders re-signed an old friend, Daryl Worley, and there's a good chance he plays, but in a limited role.