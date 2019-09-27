Pick Six: How do the Raiders bounce back on the road in Indianapolis?

And we're off!

Following a few precious days at home, the Oakland Raiders are back on the road, flying to Indianapolis Friday in advance of their Week 4 clash against the Colts Sunday afternoon.

After the game wraps up, the Silver and Black will then head overseas to England where they'll spend the week before taking on the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Stadium in London the week following.

While the trip abroad is obviously heavy on the mind, let's first look ahead to a very good Colts team that is coming off back-to-back wins in their own respect.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PST; here are six things you need to watch once action gets underway.

1. The state of the linebackers

After the Silver and Black's linebacking corps got beat up pretty badly last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Head Coach Jon Gruden said that because of the injuries the group sustained, he and General Manager Mike Mayock would be looking at feasible options going forward.

Well, the duo certainly did just that, signing Dakota Allen from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, then elevating Justin Phillips from their own practice squad headed into the week of practice leading up to Week 4.

With Marquel Lee now on the reserve/injured list, the starting trio of linebackers figures to be Tahir Whitehead, Vontaze Burfict and Nicholas Morrow, with the two new guys and Kyle Wilber adding depth.

How does the group fare Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium? Well, that'll be a major storyline to watch unfold once action gets underway.

2. Can the Silver and Black stop the run?

Speaking of the challenge that Sunday presents for the Raiders' linebackers – I'm curious to see how the entirety of Pau Guenther's defense does at stopping the Indianapolis rushing attack.

Through three weeks, stopping the run has provided mixed results for the Raiders.

The first two weeks were stellar – excellent even – but unfortunately, the group couldn't make it three weeks in a row last week at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings racked up north of 200 rushing yards en route to a 20-point loss.

Now, Dalvin Cook is among the "elite" backs in the NFL, make no mistake about it, but with 299 rushing yards, Marlon Mack ranks No. 3 on the rushing list thus far among all running backs.