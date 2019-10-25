Pick Six: How will the Raiders' defensive backs respond to a big challenge in Houston?

Guess what, Raider Nation? We're on the road… again.

After five consecutive games away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Head Coach Jon Gruden's team will finally wrap up the road trip of your nightmares Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 7, so the sense of urgency will no doubt be there for all parties involved; kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT, here six things to watch once the action gets underway.

1. Does The Greatest Underdog get back to work?

The Silver and Black were without the services of Trent Brown last week in Green Bay, and even though No. 77 wasn't able to go, the big fellas up front were still able to put together a very nice day at the office.

That said, Brown is an elite tackle – and likely the best right tackle in the NFL – and it's nearly impossible to replicate the type of production he brings to the line.

While Brown is still likely not 100 percent, he was able to go through practice – albeit it in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday – and conventional wisdom would suggest that Brown would be able to give it a go Sunday against the Texans.

And with J.J. Watt still roaming the Houston defensive line, the Raiders will need all the healthy bodies they have at their disposal.

2. The next man up

General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden were greasing deals this week as they sent Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State Buckeye started every game of 2019 for the Raiders, so his departure means that another defensive back – or two – will have a chance to step up and earn some reps out wide in tandem with Daryl Worley.

From everything we've heard this week, the first shot at that job will go to rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who we haven't seen play any type of extended run since the season opener against the Denver Broncos, but confidence in the former Clemson Tiger is high headed into what would be his first NFL start.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said that we'll likely see Nevin Lawson and Kiesean Nixon worked in some capacity, but it sure sounds like the majority of the reps come game time will belong to Mr. Mullen.