Pick Six: How will the Raiders finish off their final home game of 2019?

3. Can the Raiders play a full 60 minutes?

Last weekend, through 30 minutes against the Titans, if you were a fan of the Silver and Black, you had to feel relatively good.

The Raiders had withstood a few body blows from the Tennessee offense, but headed into halftime the score was all knotted up at 21-21 and Derek Carr and Co. were set to receive the second half kickoff.

Well, we all know how that story ended, as the Raiders were outscored 21-0 in the second half, ultimately losing their third game in a row.

And while nothing can be done to remedy that loss to the Titans, it can serve as a teaching moment for these young Raiders, and hopefully that's exactly what happens.

It really has been the story for the 2019 iteration of the Oakland Raiders; while they've had stretches where they look awesome, consistently firing on all cylinders has evaded the group at times.

Can the Silver and Black put together a complete, 60-minute effort against the Jags and finish their home slate of games with a W? We'll have to wait until Sunday to find out.

4. Which wide receiver will step up?

Take away the 49-yard touchdown to Rico Gafford last weekend, and the Raiders' wide receivers finished their collective afternoon with six catches for 61 yards.

Now, is that lack of production out wide the reason why the team lost by three scores to the Titans? Certainly not, but entering the home finale, the team as a whole would be well served if the wideouts on the roster could step up in a big way.

Tight end Darren Waller is far and away the team's receiving leader this year, and while feeding No. 83 has by and large been a pretty effective way to move the sticks, I'm sure all parties involved would like to get the wide receivers in the mix just a little bit more.

While the Jags' defense has struggled overall in 2019, they're actually pretty stout against the pass, so things won't be easy for the Raiders Sunday afternoon.