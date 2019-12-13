Pick Six: How will the Raiders finish off their final home game of 2019?

After three losses in a row, the Oakland Raiders need a win in the worst way to keep their postseason hopes alive.
On the other sideline, the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't tasted victory since late-October, and with a rookie quarterback at the helm, they'll be looking to finish 2019 with a little bit of momentum at their backs.
With everything surrounding Sunday's matchup at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, emotions will be high; here are six things to watch once Week 15 gets underway.
1. All eyes on No. 28
The conversation surrounding the Silver and Black this week really started and ended with the status of Josh Jacobs' ailing shoulder.
The stud rookie wasn't able to get to work last week against the Tennessee Titans, and while DeAndré Washington and Jalen Richard filled in admirably in his stead, the Raiders' offense no doubt missed having Jacobs in the mix.
Well, although he returned to practice this week – albeit in a limited capacity – the University of Alabama's status for Sunday's home finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars is still technically questionable.
If he isn't able to return to work against the Jags, I'd once again expect a heavy dose of Washington and Richard, and perhaps a little sprinkling of Rod Smith who was signed earlier in the week.
All that said, I'll state the extremely obvious and remind everyone that the 2019 Oakland Raiders are a much better team when No. 28 is in the backfield.
2. Find a way to limit Leonard Fournette
The Raiders' defense had a hard time limiting Derrick Henry, the Titans' power back, a week ago, but they'll get another chance to prove themselves against another one of the best backs in the NFL this Sunday when Leonard Fournette waltzes into the OACC.
Entering Week 15, Fournette ranks ninth in the NFL with 1,039 rushing yards, and although he has just three touchdowns, make no mistake about it, the former LSU Tiger can be an absolute game wrecker for the Jacksonville offense.
Throughout 2019, Fournette has been a bit of a "feast or famine" back; he either has absolutely huge outputs, or he doesn't seem to register a ton of tallies on the gamebook.
However, with a rookie quarterback back under center, I'd imagine Fournette is going to get his chances Sunday afternoon; let's see how Paul Guenther's defense responds.
3. Can the Raiders play a full 60 minutes?
Last weekend, through 30 minutes against the Titans, if you were a fan of the Silver and Black, you had to feel relatively good.
The Raiders had withstood a few body blows from the Tennessee offense, but headed into halftime the score was all knotted up at 21-21 and Derek Carr and Co. were set to receive the second half kickoff.
Well, we all know how that story ended, as the Raiders were outscored 21-0 in the second half, ultimately losing their third game in a row.
And while nothing can be done to remedy that loss to the Titans, it can serve as a teaching moment for these young Raiders, and hopefully that's exactly what happens.
It really has been the story for the 2019 iteration of the Oakland Raiders; while they've had stretches where they look awesome, consistently firing on all cylinders has evaded the group at times.
Can the Silver and Black put together a complete, 60-minute effort against the Jags and finish their home slate of games with a W? We'll have to wait until Sunday to find out.
4. Which wide receiver will step up?
Take away the 49-yard touchdown to Rico Gafford last weekend, and the Raiders' wide receivers finished their collective afternoon with six catches for 61 yards.
Now, is that lack of production out wide the reason why the team lost by three scores to the Titans? Certainly not, but entering the home finale, the team as a whole would be well served if the wideouts on the roster could step up in a big way.
Tight end Darren Waller is far and away the team's receiving leader this year, and while feeding No. 83 has by and large been a pretty effective way to move the sticks, I'm sure all parties involved would like to get the wide receivers in the mix just a little bit more.
While the Jags' defense has struggled overall in 2019, they're actually pretty stout against the pass, so things won't be easy for the Raiders Sunday afternoon.
That said, I'm excited to see how the team's playmakers out wide respond.
5. Unleash Salt-N-Pepa
I don't know about you guys, but I miss hearing Salt-N-Pepa blasting over the loudspeakers at the OACC.
The Jags are a middle-of-the-road squad in terms of sacks allowed (34), so I'm really excited to see what Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and the rest of the fellas along the d-line can get cooking Week 15.
In the game against the Titans, Ryan Tannehill had all day to operate from the pocket, and he took full advantage of that time, carving up the Silver and Black's defense to the tune of nearly 400 yards.
Now, Gardner Minshew is a different animal than Tannehill is, but all the same, if the defense wants to find some sustained success, getting pressure on the young quarterback would be a good place to start.
The Raiders were unable to tally a single quarterback takedown in Week 14, hopefully Week 15 is a different story.
Let the young fellas eat.
6. Feed off the energy
We all know that Sunday is going to be a memorable day in Oakland, and while the emotions will be high, the Raiders can no doubt feed off the energy that the crowd is going to give them.
Raider Nation is going to be loud, proud, and as passionate as they've ever been, and I think that the Silver and Black have a chance to harness that energy in a positive way against the Jags.
Sunday's going to be a game that nobody in that building is going to forget, and while I don't know what's going to happen on the field, I do know that the energy is going to be off the charts.
Bring on the Jaguars.
As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.