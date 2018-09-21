Pick Six: Keys to victory against the Miami Dolphins

On the road again.

I just can't wait to get on the road again – and hopefully fly back home to the Bay Area with a win this time.

The Oakland Raiders will have their hands full this weekend, not only flying cross country for their second road game in a row, but having to square off against a Miami Dolphins team that's come hot out of the gates, boasting a 2-0 record in the early goings of 2018.

It's an early kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium – 10:00 am PDT – so make sure you get up early with us; here are six things you need to watch for as the Silver and Black try to notch their first win of the young season.

1. Can the Raiders play a full 60 minutes?

Sitting at 0-2, it's admittedly a bit of a challenge to find a bevy of positives, but here's one; for much of the first two weeks, the Raiders have been close, like really close.

Let's not forget that the Silver and Black were leading the Los Angeles Rams – a team on the shortlist of Super Bowl favorites – at the half, and really looked better than the Denver Broncos last week for much of the afternoon.

Now, I know that the NFL is a production-based league, and coming close doesn't really account for much at all, but it is encouraging that the Raiders are showing glimpses of being the kind of team we expected to see in 2018.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and his squad will have a tough challenge ahead of them Sunday afternoon, but I'm looking forward to seeing if they can put together a quality 60 minutes in Miami.

2. Stopping the run

The play of Paul Guenther's group through two weeks has been a pleasant surprise.

Last week especially, the Raiders defense looked like a group reborn in the first half against the Denver Broncos, not only limiting Case Keenum and his weapons out wide, but also forcing some timely turnovers as well.

However, if you're looking for an area that the unit could improve on going forward, it would be stopping the run, as they've allowed the opposition to eclipse the century mark on the ground back-to-back weeks.