Pick Six: Nelson Agholor is the glue for the Raiders' receiving corps

Sam Young, Denzelle Good to the Rescue?

Trent Brown will be missing his fourth game of the year this season, as he was placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week. Along with Brown, the other starting offensive linemen who were in close contact with Brown were placed on the list as well and are quarantining.

With the exception of Brown however, the other offensive lineman could be cleared to play for Sunday's game as long as they continue to test negative. This leaves the right tackle position back up for grabs against a destructive Buccaneers defense.

The Silver and Black could be turning their attention to Sam Young to fill the void for Brown. Young has missed time this season as well, tending to a groin injury sustained Week 1.

Denzelle Good's number may also be called for some snaps at right tackle as he switched over from the guard position to play tackle while Brown and Young were injured.

Despite the time Young has missed, he's been productive in the time he has played, proving to be a capable backup for Trent Brown. Denzelle Good has also proven the same, even playing out of his position for most of the season.

No matter what, Coach Gruden is adamant that whoever fills the spot will be ready to compete.