Pick Six: Raiders getting healthy in time to face Super Bowl champs

Derek Carr must be prepared for Chiefs defense

The Chiefs get a lot of attention for their highlight making offense that can put points up on anybody, but their defense is just as dangerous.

So far this season the Chiefs have been a top-5 defense in the league coming off their Super Bowl victory. Their defense has given up the second lowest touchdown total, fifth least amount of yardage and fifth in team interceptions this season.

The Chiefs defense has been overrated in the past, but their track record shows that they are just as responsible for the team's success as anyone. Coach Jon Gruden and Derek Carr is very aware of that.