Pick Six: The Raiders can't let injuries stop them from executing against the Bills

Next Man Up

It's no secret that the Raiders are becoming plagued by the injury bug.

Gruden announced Friday that rookies Damon Arnette (thumb) will be added to IR and Bryan Edwards (knee) has been ruled out against the Bills for Sunday. Gruden also said that Henry Ruggs III (hamstring) Trent Brown (calf) are doubtful against the Bills. The receiving corps might be even thinner with Rico Gafford (hamstring) not practicing this week as he is also listed as doubtful.

The Raiders have had to adapt the "next man up" mantra due to injuries and seen guys step up on the offensive line such as Denzelle Good and rookie John Simpson. The offensive line may also be getting a little more assistance as right tackle Sam Young (groin) fully participated in Friday's practice after getting injured Week One against the Panthers.

Derek Carr will also be counting on the rest of healthy receivers in slot machine Hunter Renfrow, veteran wideout Nelson Agholor and former Bills receiver Zay Jones. Carr knows that nobody will have sympathy for the Raiders injury issues and has to execute plays with what they have.

"Who cares? We just got to play," says Derek Carr. "Nobody cares about the injuries. Nobody. They just see the loss; At the end of the day, who cares, we can't worry about if we're on our third right tackle [or] all of our receivers go down."