Pick Six: The Raiders may have to prepare to combat the Colts' plans against Darren Waller

Getting the band back together

Put some respect on that man Tom Cable's name.

The Silver and Black has seen it all when it comes to the offensive line this season. Coming into the season ranked as the best that football has to offer by PFF, multiple injuries and miscues has prevented us from seeing the unit at full force. However, even with the Raiders seeing ten different offensive linemen start throughout the duration of this season, they have been able to maintain a top-tier offense. The Raiders have been a top-12 offense in rushing yards and points per game and have helped protect Derek Carr, who's thrown for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

"Our offensive line, I think, is the best in the NFL. I love those guys," said Derek Carr. "I think all of them should be Pro Bowlers, I think all of them should go get every accolade ever because of what they've been doing and how many positions they've played."

Trent Brown is currently questionable and has been at practice with the active roster this week. If Brown is ready to play Sunday in Allegiant Stadium, it will be the first game that 4 out of 5 of the original starting offensive linemen have been together since the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We're talking about Trent, one of the premiere tackles in all of the National Football League," said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "Anytime you lose a guy of that talent and capability, it's a blow to your offense. So again, the sight of him being out there and watching him move and seeing him do the types of things he can do, it really adds value to what we're trying to do offensively.