Pick Six: The Raiders' young receivers must be prepared for the Saints' Pro Bowl corners 

This Monday will be the first professional football game to ever be played in the city of Las Vegas.

The 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders will be playing their first home game in franchise history against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are also coming into Week 2 1-0 led by Coach Sean Payton and record-smashing quarterback Drew Brees.

Here are six things to watch for before the primetime game gets underway in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium.

1. Watch Out for Alvin Kamara

After giving up 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Christian McCaffrey, the Raiders are going up against a very similar running back in Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has proven himself to be one of the most versatile backs in the league with the ability to wreck a game with his running and pass-catching abilities. The All-Pro back is coming off a two-touchdown performance against Tampa Bay, one rushing, one receiving.

Defensive coordinator Paul Gunther has admired Kamara's speed since he was in college and is very aware that the Silver and Black defense needs to track his location at all times.

"Well, this guy is an explosive back," said Coach Guenther. "As a matter of fact, I was at his workout when [Kamara] was working out at Tennessee. He was an underused guy in college and I saw him run and I was like, 'Jeez, this guy can fly.' So, he does a lot of things for him, a lot like McCaffrey. He can go out in the flank and run routes. They use him on the jet sweeps and those kinds of things. And obviously, he's a dangerous guy in the backfield when he gets the ball. They use him very similar to how [Carolina] use McCaffrey, so we'll be ready for him wherever he's at."

2. RT No. 3

Both of the Raiders' right tackles went down early against the Panthers, which allowed Denzelle Good to be the unsung hero of the game.

Despite not taking any snaps at tackle all of training camp, Good stepped over from guard to tackle for Trent Brown (calf) and Sam Young (groin). With both Brown and Young missing practice both Thursday and Friday, Good is in line to potentially make the start at right tackle Monday night.

Even though he has limited snaps at tackle, Good is not completely unfamiliar to the position.

"We have a lot of confidence in Denzelle," said OC Greg Olson. "We've talked about it in the past. Just the depth that we have really across the board on our side of the ball. We felt going into training camp that we had very good depth in the offensive line and really across the board like I said. All positions: running back, quarterback, wide receivers, tight ends. But we didn't think that we would lose two tackles obviously in the opening game. And Denzelle has played some tackle in his past, so that helped him as well. And [offensive line coach] Tom Cable, he likes to train those guys to play every position across the board, so that has helped him. But a lot of confidence in our offensive line going forward."

3. Allegiant Stadium's field conditions

The Monday night showdown will be the first battle in Allegiant Stadium. Needless to say, the performance of both teams may be elevated by the stadium itself.

The teams will have the luxury of avoiding any harsh weather conditions and playing on solid grass. This may lead to the players' conditioning being ramped up as well as an increase in power and accuracy for kickers and punters.

Despite how luxurious the brand-new stadium is, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is ready to play regardless.