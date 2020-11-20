Pick Six: The spotlight's on Trayvon Mullen, fellow DBs against the Chiefs

The Raiders defense's uphill battle

If those close-contact players continue to test negative going into Sunday, they will be cleared to play. Lamarcus Joyner, who was placed on the list Monday with Ferrell, returned to practice Friday. However, the defensive unit still may have a difficult time against such a high-powered offense, as the Chiefs are coming off a week of practice many players missed.

"Yeah, it's tough," said Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther. "It's tough enough when you have a full allotment of guys at practice. You have to get them on the Zoom. It's just not the same when you're not taking the reps. It'll be a big challenge for us either way, whoever can play, whenever they can get here to play, to get them caught up on the plan of those things. But we're not going to gear back as far as that goes."