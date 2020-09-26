Pick Six: Third And Renfrow could be poised for a big game in New England

The Pats' No. 1 man

All of you knew this was coming.

Cam Newton has been on a tear the past two games, coming off a near 400-yard passing performance in their loss to the Seahawks. The Raiders defense don't have to be perfect to beat Cam Newton, but they need to be pretty damn good at the very least.

Newton has proven that he can beat teams with his arm and his legs his entire career, and the Raiders defense need to make sure they effectively use their linebackers, and even safeties, in making sure Newton doesn't torch their defense on the ground.

Newton is a very accurate passer, and it still won't be a walk in the park if they can take away the run from him. This will be even more difficult with the weapons Cam has at his disposal with Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Ryan Izzo and Sony Michel.