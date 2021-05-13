Players, media react to Raiders' 2021 schedule reveal

May 13, 2021 at 03:09 PM
It's hard to not get excited about this schedule.

The Raiders have released their 2021 team schedule Wednesday afternoon, with a lot of games to anticipate with the positioning of when it will be played. The Raiders will have four primetime matchups including their season opener in Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The Raiders will also get a few key matchups with some teams they fell to last season including the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's some of the initial reactions to the unveiling of the Raiders 2021 schedule.

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2021 opponents during the NFL's expanded 18-week season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - TBD Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018
1 / 20

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - TBD

Last meeting at home (London): October 14, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014
2 / 20

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - TBD

Last meeting at Rams: November 30, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018
3 / 20

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Last meeting in Santa Clara: November 1, 2018

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017
4 / 20

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens - Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting at home: October 8, 2017

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015
5 / 20

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburg Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Pittsburg: November 8, 2015

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020
6 / 20

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football) Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020
7 / 20

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 8, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019
8 / 20

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home (London): October 6, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021
9 / 20

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: January 3, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013
10 / 20

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 3, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013
11 / 20

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: November 10, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football) Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020
12 / 20

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Las meeting at home: November 22, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019
13 / 20

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 17, 2019

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving) Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013
14 / 20

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Thursday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (Thanksgiving)

Last meeting in Arlington: November 28, 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013
15 / 20

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 29, 2013

Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020
16 / 20

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 11, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020
17 / 20

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19 TBD

Last meeting in Cleveland: November 1, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020
18 / 20

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019
19 / 20

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 29, 2019

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020
20 / 20

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 17, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
