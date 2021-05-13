Players, media react to Raiders' 2021 schedule reveal

It's hard to not get excited about this schedule.
The Raiders have released their 2021 team schedule Wednesday afternoon, with a lot of games to anticipate with the positioning of when it will be played. The Raiders will have four primetime matchups including their season opener in Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
The Raiders will also get a few key matchups with some teams they fell to last season including the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's some of the initial reactions to the unveiling of the Raiders 2021 schedule.
The Raiders' 2021 schedule release is presented by LVCVA.
Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their 2021 opponents during the NFL's expanded 18-week season.