Players use the bye week to visit family and take in some college football

Ah, how good it felt to rest during the bye week.
Week 6 brought rejuvenation and a mental breather for the Oakland Raiders, as the players had a full week to do as they pleased. Head Coach Jon Gruden, however, was adamant about teaching recently acquired wide receiver Zay Jones the playbook. While Jones was getting acclimated to his new environment, several members of the Silver and Black took time to visit loved ones, go on a mini-vacation, or just relax at home.
Let's take a look at what they got into.
Quarterback Mike Glennon and punter A.J. Cole returned to their old stomping grounds at NC State to support the Wolfpack.
They weren't the only two to take in some college football action, as rookies Keelan Doss, Alec Ingold, and Isaiah Johnson all returned to their respective schools to show support.
Josh Jacobs decided to pay a visit to his future home in Las Vegas by attending his first Golden Knights game, and participating in all the festivities.
Trevor Davis spent time with his family at a local pumpkin patch in Brentwood — a must this time of year.
Hopefully you were able to enjoy the bye week as much as the players did, but now it's time to get back to work. The Silver and Black depart Friday for Green Bay, and will kickoff the Week 7 action at Lambeau Field 10:00 a.m. PDT.