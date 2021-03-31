Playing word association with the Raiders' new free-agent playmakers

Kenyan Drake: Gate

It's the tempo Kenyan Drake plays at – right out the gate.

I have been throughly impressed with Drake since he was at Alabama, winning two national championships under Nick Saban with blinding fast speed that's hard to replicate. Drake has also always had a knack for making plays in all facets of the game: running the ball, catching the ball, kick and punt returns; he's a pretty complete running back.

Injuries and offensive schemes are the only two things that have really held Drake back from being considered an elite running back in this league. Last season, he had his best in the NFL and showcased what many thought he would become when he was in Miami. Drake also stated that he believes that the way he played dated back to his time in Miami is what drew Head Coach Jon Gruden to wanting to make him join the Silver and Black.

"I know during his broadcasting games he called a few of my games in Miami, and I know specifically the one where I had close to 200 total yards," said Kenyan Drake. "We beat the Patriots back in 2017 when Jay Cutler was the quarterback. It was like a Monday night game. I felt like I performed at a high level. He obviously had front-row seats to that performance, and maybe that is something that spoke volumes from then to now, and for me to have the opportunity to come and play for him and be used in his offense. I'm just excited about the opportunity and ready to get to work."