Playing word association with the Raiders' new free-agent playmakers

Mar 31, 2021 at 11:47 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Let's try something new here, Raider Nation.

The Silver and Black have not let the offseason go to waste so far, signing players that should immediately help improve the team going into the 2021 season. Out of those free agents, General Manager Mike Mayock secured more weapons for Derek Carr, who topped 4,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns this previous season.

Out of the offensive signings that the Raiders made, there are three dynamic playmakers that stand out: John Brown, Kenyan Drake and Willie Snead IV. Which got me thinking: What's the first word that comes to mind when one thinks of their playmaking abilities? It's an opportunity to try something new and have a little fun, as well as get to the point of what Raiders fans can expect from these guys coming into the desert.

John Brown: Deep

John Brown's best feature to his game is that he's a deep route runner.

When Derek Carr needs to go find someone deep to make a play, Brown — and, of course, Henry Ruggs III — will be there right there for him. He so polished and also possesses great speed, and Brown's bread and butter since he was in Arizona is taking the top off secondaries and being trusted to go get the ball. I believe Brown is the perfect replacement for Nelson Agholor, who caught eight touchdowns for the Raiders last season. If Brown can stay healthy, I honestly see him being able to surprise a lot of people as a heavily featured target in this offense and put up similar statistics.

"I saw that they used (Agholor) pretty well," Brown said after signing. "I didn't really pay attention to what they did with him; I just paid attention to the whole offensive system. I just wanted to come be a part of it."

Kenyan Drake: Gate

It's the tempo Kenyan Drake plays at – right out the gate.

I have been throughly impressed with Drake since he was at Alabama, winning two national championships under Nick Saban with blinding fast speed that's hard to replicate. Drake has also always had a knack for making plays in all facets of the game: running the ball, catching the ball, kick and punt returns; he's a pretty complete running back.

Injuries and offensive schemes are the only two things that have really held Drake back from being considered an elite running back in this league. Last season, he had his best in the NFL and showcased what many thought he would become when he was in Miami. Drake also stated that he believes that the way he played dated back to his time in Miami is what drew Head Coach Jon Gruden to wanting to make him join the Silver and Black.

"I know during his broadcasting games he called a few of my games in Miami, and I know specifically the one where I had close to 200 total yards," said Kenyan Drake. "We beat the Patriots back in 2017 when Jay Cutler was the quarterback. It was like a Monday night game. I felt like I performed at a high level. He obviously had front-row seats to that performance, and maybe that is something that spoke volumes from then to now, and for me to have the opportunity to come and play for him and be used in his offense. I'm just excited about the opportunity and ready to get to work."

Drake is a great addition to this offense and will help ease the workload for fellow Crimson Tide alum Josh Jacobs. Most importantly, you won't have to worry about whether or not Drake will get his footing in this offense. I'll put my money on the fact that Drake will do what he's known to do: sprint out of the gate.

Willie Snead IV: Sneaky

"Sneaky" came to mind when I thought about how Willie Snead IV is able to create separation from the defender.

Snead has always been someone to me that has deceptive speed to find open spots within the middle of the field and make plays, and while he may have not had the pleasure of being the most high-profile name out of the receiver corps he's been apart, that's worked out for him, as he's been able to expose one-on-one matchups because of that.

He's also had the pleasure of playing with the likes of some excellent quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr is another great quarterback that can get the ball to Snead when he's open and replicate the same success he's had in New Orleans and Baltimore.

"I got a phone call from Coach Gruden, and we were able to talk for a little bit," the wideout said during his introductory conference call with the Raiders. "Just the vision that he has for this offense, and I'm pretty familiar from my time with the Saints just with scheme and everything that they do. I was just really excited about possibly being here in Vegas, and it's been an awesome experience since I stepped in the building. Everybody's been first class, and I've just been feeling right at home."

"So, really excited for the opportunity here in Vegas and just looking forward to when we come back to football."

Photos: Raiders 2021 free agency class

View photos of all the Raiders' free agency additions and re-signed players headed into the 2021 season.

WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
1 / 115

WR John Brown

Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)

Associated Press
WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
2 / 115

WR John Brown

Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
3 / 115

WR John Brown

Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
4 / 115

WR John Brown

Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)

John Munson/Associated Press
WR John Brown Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)
5 / 115

WR John Brown

Previous teams: Arizona Cardinals (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019-20)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
TE Derek Carrier Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
6 / 115

TE Derek Carrier

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
7 / 115

TE Derek Carrier

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
8 / 115

TE Derek Carrier

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
9 / 115

TE Derek Carrier

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
10 / 115

TE Derek Carrier

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012–13), San Francisco 49ers (2013–15), Washington Football Team (2015–16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
11 / 115

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
12 / 115

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
13 / 115

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
14 / 115

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr. Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
15 / 115

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Matt Dickerson Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)
16 / 115

DL Matt Dickerson

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)

Associated Press
DL Matt Dickerson Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)
17 / 115

DL Matt Dickerson

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)

James Kenney/Associated Press
DL Matt Dickerson Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)
18 / 115

DL Matt Dickerson

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press
DL Matt Dickerson Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)
19 / 115

DL Matt Dickerson

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DL Matt Dickerson Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)
20 / 115

DL Matt Dickerson

Previous teams: Tennessee Titans (2018–20)

Fred Vuich/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
21 / 115

RB Kenyan Drake

Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)

Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
22 / 115

RB Kenyan Drake

Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
23 / 115

RB Kenyan Drake

Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
24 / 115

RB Kenyan Drake

Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)
25 / 115

RB Kenyan Drake

Previous teams: Miami Dolphins (2016–19), Arizona Cardinals (2019–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
T Denzelle Good Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
26 / 115

T Denzelle Good

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
T Denzelle Good Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
27 / 115

T Denzelle Good

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Denzelle Good Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
28 / 115

T Denzelle Good

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Denzelle Good Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
29 / 115

T Denzelle Good

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Denzelle Good Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
30 / 115

T Denzelle Good

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
31 / 115

DT Johnathan Hankins

Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
32 / 115

DT Johnathan Hankins

Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
33 / 115

DT Johnathan Hankins

Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
34 / 115

DT Johnathan Hankins

Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
35 / 115

DT Johnathan Hankins

Previous teams: New York Giants (2013–16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
36 / 115

G Richie Incognito

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
37 / 115

G Richie Incognito

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
38 / 115

G Richie Incognito

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
39 / 115

G Richie Incognito

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Richie Incognito Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
40 / 115

G Richie Incognito

Previous teams: Los Angeles Rams (2005–09), Buffalo Bills (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010–13), Buffalo Bills (2015–2017), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL David Irving Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
41 / 115

DL David Irving

Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Associated Press
DL David Irving Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
42 / 115

DL David Irving

Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL David Irving Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
43 / 115

DL David Irving

Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL David Irving Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
44 / 115

DL David Irving

Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL David Irving Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
45 / 115

DL David Irving

Previous teams: Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
46 / 115

DE Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Associated Press
DE Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
47 / 115

DE Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Elise Amendola/Associated Press
DE Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
48 / 115

DE Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
DE Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
49 / 115

DE Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
DE Quinton Jefferson Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)
50 / 115

DE Quinton Jefferson

Previous teams: Seattle Seahawks (2016), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017–19), Buffalo Bills (2020)

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
WR Zay Jones Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)
51 / 115

WR Zay Jones

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019-present)

Associated Press
WR Zay Jones Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
52 / 115

WR Zay Jones

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
53 / 115

WR Zay Jones

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
54 / 115

WR Zay Jones

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
55 / 115

WR Zay Jones

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017–19), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
56 / 115

CB Nevin Lawson

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
57 / 115

CB Nevin Lawson

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
58 / 115

CB Nevin Lawson

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
59 / 115

CB Nevin Lawson

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)
60 / 115

CB Nevin Lawson

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2014–18), Las Vegas Raiders (2019–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)
61 / 115

S Dallin Leavitt

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)
62 / 115

S Dallin Leavitt

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)
63 / 115

S Dallin Leavitt

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)
64 / 115

S Dallin Leavitt

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)
65 / 115

S Dallin Leavitt

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)
66 / 115

LB Nicholas Morrow

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)
67 / 115

LB Nicholas Morrow

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)
68 / 115

LB Nicholas Morrow

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)
69 / 115

LB Nicholas Morrow

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Nicholas Morrow Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)
70 / 115

LB Nicholas Morrow

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2017–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)
71 / 115

C Nick Martin

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)

Associated Press
C Nick Martin Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)
72 / 115

C Nick Martin

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
C Nick Martin Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)
73 / 115

C Nick Martin

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
C Nick Martin Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)
74 / 115

C Nick Martin

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
C Nick Martin Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)
75 / 115

C Nick Martin

Previous teams: Houston Texans (2016–20)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)
76 / 115

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)

Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)
77 / 115

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)
78 / 115

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)
79 / 115

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)

David Richard/Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)
80 / 115

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Previous teams: Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020)

David Berding/Associated Press
QB Nathan Peterman Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
81 / 115

QB Nathan Peterman

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
82 / 115

QB Nathan Peterman

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
83 / 115

QB Nathan Peterman

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
84 / 115

QB Nathan Peterman

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
85 / 115

QB Nathan Peterman

Previous teams: Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
86 / 115

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
87 / 115

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
88 / 115

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
89 / 115

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Darius Philon Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)
90 / 115

DL Darius Philon

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (2015–18), Arizona Cardinals (2019)

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
RB Theo Riddick Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)
91 / 115

RB Theo Riddick

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)

RB Theo Riddick Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)
92 / 115

RB Theo Riddick

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)
93 / 115

RB Theo Riddick

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)
94 / 115

RB Theo Riddick

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)
95 / 115

RB Theo Riddick

Previous teams: Detroit Lions (2013–18), Denver Broncos (2019), Las Vegas Raiders (2020–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
96 / 115

LS Trent Sieg

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
97 / 115

LS Trent Sieg

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
98 / 115

LS Trent Sieg

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
99 / 115

LS Trent Sieg

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)
100 / 115

LS Trent Sieg

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2018–present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
101 / 115

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
102 / 115

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
103 / 115

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

John Munson/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
104 / 115

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Ben McKeown/Associated Press
WR Willie Snead IV Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)
105 / 115

WR Willie Snead IV

Previous teams: Cleveland Browns (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014), New Orleans Saints (2014–17), Baltimore Ravens (2018–20)

Gail Burton/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
106 / 115

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
107 / 115

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
108 / 115

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
109 / 115

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
DE Solomon Thomas Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)
110 / 115

DE Solomon Thomas

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–20)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press
DT Kendal Vickers Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
111 / 115

DT Kendal Vickers

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Associated Press
DT Kendal Vickers Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
112 / 115

DT Kendal Vickers

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kendal Vickers Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
113 / 115

DT Kendal Vickers

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kendal Vickers Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
114 / 115

DT Kendal Vickers

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kendal Vickers Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)
115 / 115

DT Kendal Vickers

Previous teams: Las Vegas Raiders (2020-present)

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

After two weeks of free agency, there has been plenty of discussion on some of the Raiders' signings and decisions so far.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
news

Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
news

Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Saturday.
news

Act Two of 'the greatness of Solomon Thomas' begins now

The former All-American Stanford standout is ready for a second chance in the Silver and Black.
Advertising