Practice Recap - December 11

The Raiders are preparing to take on the Chiefs for the second time this season, and during their first match-up, RB Latavius Murray had a breakout performance, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game due to injury.

Since that game, Murray has been rewarded with more carries and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson was pleased with what he saw from the second-year running back against the 49ers.

"I thought he looked good," Olson said. "He looked explosive, he looked strong, hitting the hole. I thought he made some good reads and you didn't have to see the big explosive run like we saw against the Chiefs, but he looked good."

When the teams met in Week 12, Alex Smith threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Defensive Coordinator Jason Tarver knows that his defense once again has a big challenge in front of them on Sunday.

"One thing about Alex is he can hurt you with his feet and his arm and his decision making," said Tarver. "You have to be right. He's solid, but it's us working together – rush and coverage working together – that's the key."

The Raiders will return to the practice field tomorrow and are then scheduled to fly out to Kansas City Saturday morning.