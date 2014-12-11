Practice Recap - December 11

Dec 11, 2014 at 08:08 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The local storm couldn't keep the Raiders from practicing on Thursday.

Although heavy wind and rain prevented the team from using the outdoor practice fields at the team facility, the Raiders were still able get their daily work at an off-site location. Larry Asante, Tarell Brown, Brian Leonhardt, Denarius Moore, Pat Sims and Menelik Watson did not practice due to injury.

While the weather did require that the team change practice locations, Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano said that the team handled the change well.

"It wasn't really that big," said Coach Sparano. "To be honest we had seen the forecast and we went out last week in the rain, but with the way this thing was coming in and the wind and rain and any of those other things, it wasn't much we were going to get accomplished there. We got good work in today. Guys handled it well."

Raiders Week 15 Indoor Practice

Photos from the Raiders Week 15 Thursday practice held indoors - December 11, 2014.

The Raiders are preparing to take on the Chiefs for the second time this season, and during their first match-up, RB Latavius Murray had a breakout performance, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game due to injury.

Since that game, Murray has been rewarded with more carries and Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson was pleased with what he saw from the second-year running back against the 49ers.

"I thought he looked good," Olson said. "He looked explosive, he looked strong, hitting the hole. I thought he made some good reads and you didn't have to see the big explosive run like we saw against the Chiefs, but he looked good."

When the teams met in Week 12, Alex Smith threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Defensive Coordinator Jason Tarver knows that his defense once again has a big challenge in front of them on Sunday.

"One thing about Alex is he can hurt you with his feet and his arm and his decision making," said Tarver. "You have to be right. He's solid, but it's us working together – rush and coverage working together – that's the key."

The Raiders will return to the practice field tomorrow and are then scheduled to fly out to Kansas City Saturday morning.

Kickoff against the Chiefs is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

