Practice Recap - December 23

The Craig Long Pride and Poise award, which was named after a member of the Raiders public relations staff who passed away in 2007 at the age of 36, was presented to Smith as the player who best exemplified professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

"This is actually my first award. I can't remember ever receiving an award like this," Smith said. "I'm really honored. I do appreciate it. This will be put on my wall of fame, probably at the top because I'm the first ever in Oakland Raiders history."

The NFL announced that Reece was one of the players named to the 2015 Pro Bowl. It is the Inglewood, Calif., native's third-consecutive selection. S Charles Woodson and rookie LB Khalil Mack were named as alternates for the all-star game.

"It just means to me, one, that dreams do come true; and two, just having the respect of my peers, the respect of the fans and the respect of my teammates," Reece said. "It means the world to me."

Reece and the rest of his teammates will be back on the practice field tomorrow before having Thursday off, and will then return on Friday to continue their on-field preparation for their season finale against the Denver Broncos.