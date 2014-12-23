Practice Recap - December 23

Dec 23, 2014 at 11:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Due to a modified schedule for the week of Christmas, the Oakland Raiders were back on the field Tuesday, a day that is typically the players' day off.

"We prepped them last week that this would happen and it's part of the week this week," said Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano. "I wanted to make sure that they understood what the schedule was. They were great about it, they understood it. I'm sure they're excited about it because they'll get to spend some time with their family on Christmas and we'll be able to get right back to work on Friday"

Two Raiders in particular will be smiling over the holiday break as DL Antonio Smith was named the inaugural recipient of the Oakland Raiders Craig Long Pride and Poise Award and FB Marcel Reece was named to his third-consecutive Pro Bowl.

Tuesday, December 23 Practice Photos

Photos from the Raiders Week 17 Tuesday practice - December 23, 2014.

No Title
1 / 19
No Title
2 / 19
No Title
3 / 19
No Title
4 / 19
No Title
5 / 19
No Title
6 / 19
No Title
7 / 19
No Title
8 / 19
No Title
9 / 19
No Title
10 / 19
No Title
11 / 19
No Title
12 / 19
No Title
13 / 19
No Title
14 / 19
No Title
15 / 19
No Title
16 / 19
No Title
17 / 19
No Title
18 / 19
No Title
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Craig Long Pride and Poise award, which was named after a member of the Raiders public relations staff who passed away in 2007 at the age of 36, was presented to Smith as the player who best exemplified professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

"This is actually my first award. I can't remember ever receiving an award like this," Smith said. "I'm really honored. I do appreciate it. This will be put on my wall of fame, probably at the top because I'm the first ever in Oakland Raiders history."

The NFL announced that Reece was one of the players named to the 2015 Pro Bowl. It is the Inglewood, Calif., native's third-consecutive selection. S Charles Woodson and rookie LB Khalil Mack were named as alternates for the all-star game.

"It just means to me, one, that dreams do come true; and two, just having the respect of my peers, the respect of the fans and the respect of my teammates," Reece said. "It means the world to me."

Reece and the rest of his teammates will be back on the practice field tomorrow before having Thursday off, and will then return on Friday to continue their on-field preparation for their season finale against the Denver Broncos.

The game will be played at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, and kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising