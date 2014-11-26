Practice Recap - November 26

Nov 26, 2014 at 08:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Wednesday, November 26 Practice Photos

Photos from the Raiders Week 13 Wednesday practice - November 26, 2014.

After Tuesday's off day, the Raiders were back on the practice field Wednesday to continue preparing for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

After suffering a concussion in Thursday night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Latavius Murray participated in a limited capacity, and Jonathan Dowling, Carlos Rogers and Neiko Thorpe did not practice due to injury.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Charles Woodson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week -- an honor the 17-year NFL veteran did not take lightly.

"I guess I'll be cliché and say that it's always a great feeling to have something like this happen to you," said Woodson. "It's great. The best part about it though is that you win the game, so I feel good about that."

At 38-years old, Woodson is the most senior member of the Raiders roster, but Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano is not surprised at his high level of play in 2014.

"No, nothing he [Woodson] does surprises me," Coach Sparano said. "The guy I'm watching play out there, with the energy he has and the way that he flies around the field, and I know in his body, at the end of this, usually they take a little time and they evaluate where they are and all that good stuff, but I know that he's a competitive guy, really competitive person, so it would not surprise me if he played into his 40s."

Derek Carr grew up watching Woodson on TV, and relishes the fact that he and the future Hall of Famer now wear the same jersey on Sundays.

"He's so willing to help me, it's been awesome," Carr said. "I just watch our relationship grow and to him, me being the 8-year-old pretending I was Charles Woodson at my house to now I'm looking up to him, taking advice from him, trying to be great just like he is, it's something I don't take for granted.

"Each and every day I try and at least talk to him or pick his brain, or even sometimes just watch. Sometimes that's the best way to learn, is just watch how the guy works when he doesn't even know that you're looking."

Woodson and the Raiders return to the practice field tomorrow to continue their work to prepare for their Week 13 match-up against the Rams at the Edward Jones Dome.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

Advertising