Practice Recap - November 26

Earlier Wednesday morning, Charles Woodson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week -- an honor the 17-year NFL veteran did not take lightly.

"I guess I'll be cliché and say that it's always a great feeling to have something like this happen to you," said Woodson. "It's great. The best part about it though is that you win the game, so I feel good about that."

At 38-years old, Woodson is the most senior member of the Raiders roster, but Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano is not surprised at his high level of play in 2014.

"No, nothing he [Woodson] does surprises me," Coach Sparano said. "The guy I'm watching play out there, with the energy he has and the way that he flies around the field, and I know in his body, at the end of this, usually they take a little time and they evaluate where they are and all that good stuff, but I know that he's a competitive guy, really competitive person, so it would not surprise me if he played into his 40s."