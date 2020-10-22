Previo: Raiders Preparan Visita de Tampa Bay

Oct 22, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Raiders Public Relations

Las Vegas Raiders regresan de su semana de descanso para recibir a los Tampa Bay Buccaneers en la Semana 7 en el Allegiant Stadium en lo que sera el primer encuentro entre ambos equipos desde el 2016. Los Raiders tienen una ventaja en la serie de temporada regular entre ambos equipos con marca de 7-2, habiendo ganado cuatro de los últimos cinco partidos, incluyendo el último que se decidió en tiempo extra por marcador de 30-24. La patada inicial será a la 1:05 p.m. PT.

El Escenario
Fecha: Domingo 25 de Octubre del 2020
Patada Inicial: 1:05 p.m. PT
Lugar: Allegiant Stadium (2020)
Capacidad/Superficie: 65,000/Pasto Natural
Temporada Regular: Raiders, 7-2
Postemporada: Buccaneers, 1-0 (Super Bowl XXXVII)
Cadena: FOX

Before hitting their Bye Week, the Raiders traveled to Kansas City and defeated the Chiefs by a score of 40-32 and handing their division rival its first loss of the 2020 campaign. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards while adding three touchdowns to just one interception for a season-high passer rating of 126.7. It marked Carr's 20th career contest with three touchdowns through the air, tying Ken Stabler for most such games all-time as a Raider. On the end of one of his three touchdown passes was WR Henry Ruggs III. After hauling in a 46- yard pass for his first reception of the contest, Ruggs III showed off his elite speed and made his way to the end zone from 72 yards out to mark his first career score. Ruggs III led the game with 118 receiving yards on the day, while TE Darren Waller and WR Nelson Agholor also chipped in by tallying with touchdowns of their own. RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball 23 times for 77 yards, finding the end zone twice and becoming just the third running back in Raiders lore to notch five multi-touchdown games through a player's first 18 career contests, joining Marcus Allen and Clem Daniels. On the defensive side of the ball, DE Maxx Crosby notched a sack for the third consecutive game to mark a new career-long streak. Crosby's 14 sacks through his first 21 career games is a Raiders record. S Jeff Heath recorded his first interception with the Silver and Black and returned it two the 2-yard line to set up a touchdown on the ensuing play to give the club a 16-point lead with 5:31 left in the final frame to help secure a Raiders victory.

Radio
Raiders Radio Network
Estaciones: KOMP 92.3 FM & KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Narración: Brent Musburger
Analista: Lincoln Kennedy

Los Buccaneers llegan a la Semana 7 con marca de 4-2 después de derrotar a los Green Bay Packers en la Semana 6. Después dle partido del domingo en Las Vegas, los Buccaneers viajarán a New York para enfrentar a los Giants, en tanto que los Raiders viajarán a Cleveland para en enfrentar a los Browns en la Semana 8.

