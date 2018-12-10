Pro Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch Sunday

The Oakland Raiders pulled off an incredible upset Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 in the final minute of regulation. The players, coaches, and Raider Nation rejoiced as the team notched a hard-fought win. The game might've reached its climax in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but one of the many highlights came before kickoff.

Former MLB player Reggie Jackson was chosen to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch. During his 21-year career in the MLB, he spent 10 seasons with the Oakland Athletics, leading the team to five consecutive AL West divisional titles, three straight American League pennants, and three consecutive World Series Titles, and was inducted into the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.